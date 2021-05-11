Three students from Columbia high schools have received the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
Two of the students attend Rock Bridge, and one attends Hickman High School.
These students were three of 2,500 nationwide, and 46 in Missouri who won the scholarship, according to a news release. They were chosen from a pool of about 16,000 finalists.
Finalists were selected based on their academic records, scores on the Preliminary SAT or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, participation and leadership in school and community activities, a submitted essay and a recommendation from a school official.
The recipients are:
- Shruti Guatam, a Rock Bridge High School student who plans to study applied mathematics,
- Vignesh Kumar, a Rock Bridge High School student who plans to study boiengineering,
- Alice S. Tang, a Hickman High School student who plans to study computer science.