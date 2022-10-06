Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis.
Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
The performance is an opportunity to celebrate the people who inspire their students to learn to play an instrument and perform successfully in an ensemble.
“I think we know that the arts programs are sometimes the most underappreciated programs in our education system,” said Eric Dundon, the symphony’s public relations director. “But a core part of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s mission is in the education space and in supporting music educators.”
The program will include Jupiter from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst; the Largo movement of Antonin Dvorak’s “New World Symphony”; Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”; and, as an encore, a surprise guaranteed to please the crowd.
Although it is free, the concert is, in effect, sold out as no more RSVPs are being accepted, Dundon said.
For each of the Columbia music teachers participating, it will be another chance to look out from the stage at Powell and perform with one of the top orchestras in the country.
Just as they are now trying to inspire and excite students, they recall what it was like to start out on their own journeys in music.
Lankheit: ‘It just brought me this joy’
Alison Lankheit, who teaches orchestra at Rock Bridge High School and John Warner Middle School, has played the violin for 32 years. Before she started taking lessons at age 4, Lankheit watched her older sister practice and perform.
“I like to tell my students that I actually really did not like it for a long time when I was younger,” Lankheit said.
She suffered from stage fright, a common problem. “I wanted to quit because I had to take private lessons and also do recitals. I just hated performing in front of people alone — that was just always so scary to me,” she said.
Lankheit fell in love with the violin because of a particular piece, the Bacchanale from Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Samson and Delilah.” One day, her school orchestra played the piece, and she was captivated.
“It just brought me this joy that I don’t think I had ever experienced before,” she said.
Now as a teacher, Lankheit tries to activate her students’ love for music by trying out pieces from various genres.
“I’m trying really hard to incorporate music that’s contemporary or by underrepresented composers,” she said. “People don’t hear about female composers or Black composers or Latina composers ... I try to incorporate many different things as much as possible.”
Frieda: ‘Where do I sign up?’
From early on, violist Briana Frieda loved playing an instrument. Frieda, the orchestra teacher at Gentry Middle School, recalled begging her mom to let her start playing one. She finally began on the violin.
Her move to viola came later when an orchestra teacher suggested it for her because it was thought at the time — but no longer — that long limbs and long fingers were a better fit for the slightly larger instrument.
“She also told me that not many people played the viola compared to the violin, so that stuck out to me, like ‘Oh, I would be different and special? Please! Where do I sign up?’” Frieda said.
She grew fond of the viola’s mellow, richer sound and made it her primary instrument. She has played both viola and violin for 26 years.
Like Lankheit, Frieda has played with the St. Louis Symphony before. She applied for this latest opportunity after hearing about it from Lankheit.
“This is really special to me because I am from St. Louis, so I played at Powell Hall a ton of times,” Frieda said. “It feels like home to me.”
Vasquez: ‘I was hooked’
Chris Vasquez, the band director at Columbia Independent School, has played the trumpet for 21 years.
Like Frieda, he initially wanted to play a different instrument, the saxophone. But during an instrument trial night in middle school, when he couldn’t get sound out of the saxophone, his band director suggested he try out the trumpet instead.
Vasquez said he stuck with playing it to get an “easy A in band class.” But then his high school band director started to push him more, and Vasquez started feeling motivated to commit to playing.
“I guess he saw something in me that I didn’t at the time, and he encouraged me to audition for trumpet solos in our marching band my freshman year, which definitely built my confidence up,” Vasquez recalled. “I was hooked.”
Vasquez has also performed with the symphony before and said it will be nice to head back to Powell again. He’s especially excited to play the surprise encore.
“I haven’t played as much as I used to,” Vasquez said, “so I figured it would be a good way to get the sparks going again.”