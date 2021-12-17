Mid-Missouri school districts were on high alert Friday after a disruptive TikTok trend emerged. It showed people warning of rumors about anonymous bomb threats that target schools across the country.
TikTok said Friday it has not found content directly promoting bomb threats in schools but has found content discussing rumors of them.
Columbia Public Schools had not received any direct threats as of late morning Friday.
However, Gasconade County R-II School District, in east-central Missouri, closed its buildings and canceled all extracurricular activities Friday after students notified the district of a direct threat to its high school Thursday afternoon.
In a Twitter update late Friday morning, TikTok said it had "exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing. What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe. Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there's no credible threat, so we're working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy. If we did find promotion of violence on our platform, we'd remove and report it to law enforcement.
"Media reports have been widespread and based on rumors rather than facts, and we are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real-world harm."
This comes three weeks after a deadly school shooting in Michigan and numerous copycat threats to other schools.
The threat to Owensville High was handwritten, but a picture of the note was taken and posted to social media, Gasconade's Assistant Superintendent Staci Johnson said. She did not know which social media platform was used.
All district buildings were cleared in a sweep Friday morning, but an investigation with the county police department and state highway patrol is ongoing, Johnson said. The district hopes to reopen all schools Monday.
“These threats are not taken lightly in our district,” Superintendent Jeri Kay Hardy told the Gasconade County Republican. “We do understand that there could be legal action connected to the threat to the school district.”
Columbia Public Schools administrators were told about the trend Thursday evening. The district sent an email to all staff and families Friday morning as a measure of precaution, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email. The Columbia Police Department is also aware of the situation, Baumstark said.
"We continue to investigate all reported threats, regardless of credibility. We want our students to report anything they see or hear that makes them feel unsafe," she said. "We also ask for assistance from our families to talk to their children about not sharing rumors or making false claims on social media, but rather to report what they have seen or hear directly to the school, law enforcement or a trusted adult so they can be investigated."
Other districts, including Jefferson City, Mexico, Boonville, Centralia, Camdenton and Sturgeon, have taken similar measures, communicating through emails and/or Facebook posts and noting a heightened sense of awareness and precaution but no direct threats or building closures as of early Friday afternoon.
This is the second such trend this fall after the "devious lick" trend — slang for stealing — caused disruptions in many school bathrooms in early September. For Columbia, the vandalism stretched the district's custodial staff thin.
Social media companies such as TikTok are usually exempt from liability for what is posted on by their users under the “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.
“It would be unlikely that TikTok would be liable if there were actually to be a shooting,” Jeff Kosseff, who teaches cybersecurity law at the U.S. Naval Academy, told The Associated Press. “Even without (Section 230), there are just a lot of barriers against being able to bring a cause of action against the medium on which a threat was posted.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security tweeted Friday that it did not "have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert."
