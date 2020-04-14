Dr. Daniel Everett

Dr. Daniel Everett

A new face will soon take the helm at Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School.

Bishop W. Shawn McKnight announced Tuesday that Daniel Everett will be president/principal at Tolton starting July 1.

Everett, who will be making the move from Orange County, California, has served in a wide variety of roles in Catholic schools.

The incoming principal holds degrees from Pepperdine University and Loyola Marymount University, with past positions that all include a role in Catholic education, according to a Tuesday news release. Everett most recently served as interim head of school for St. Anne School in Laguna Niguel, California.

“Among other expertise, he has experience in curriculum development, moving a school into a digital-centric mode, strengthening Catholic identity and overseeing a Catholic school serving a diverse and rapidly evolving community," McKnight said in the release.

“I am looking forward to this coming school year and to serving the students, families, faculty and staff of Tolton Catholic," Everett said in the announcement. "Everyone that I have met so far has been very welcoming, and I am happy to have a community like Tolton to soon call home.”

He succeeds Gwen Roche, who is not renewing her contract for the 2020–21 school year.

