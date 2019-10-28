Father Tolton Catholic High School has hired a new educational consultant less than one week after the sudden removal of former president Doug Callahan.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight announced the hiring of consultant Ben Potts in a news release Monday morning.
"I look forward to working with him to deepen our support of Tolton's mission and community," McKnight said in the release.
Potts has ministry experience at elementary, middle, high school and diocesan central office levels, according to the release.
The announcement noted that Potts graduated from The University of Chicago with a master's degree in educational administration. He holds graduate degrees in educational leadership from Harvard University and the University of Notre Dame, according to the release.
McKnight also reminded the Catholic community of the diocese's four goals in Catholic education: commitment to evangelization, academic excellence, affordability and accessibility.
"While we have done a good deal on each of those, we can always improve," he said.
McKnight did not comment on Callahan's removal last week, but said he is hopeful that Potts will transition to the Tolton community smoothly.
"I encourage you to offer your insights and your expertise to him and our Tolton leadership as we move forward," he said in the release. "We are better together, and that means Tolton will be better when we are together."