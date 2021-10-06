A year ago, Laura Kitzi moved her children to Columbia Independent School, one heading into sixth grade and the other in mid-high school.
Initially, she was looking for greater academic challenges for her older daughter. However, the more Kitzi learned about CIS, the more she was drawn to what she saw as a better social and learning environment in classes.
"We were hoping just for a more low-key social environment that better allowed for learning and stimulation," she said.
Both children are still at CIS this year, and Kitzi is happy they made the switch.
Enrollment continues to grow at Columbia's private schools, such as Tolton Regional Catholic High School and CIS. Administrators there say some families preferred the approach the schools were able to take during the heart of the pandemic while others wanted a different learning environment altogether. For the Kitzis, it was a combination of factors.
Daniel Everett, principal of Tolton Regional Catholic High School, said both enrollment and inquiries about the school increased last year and continued this year, leading to the school's largest student body in its 11-year history. Enrollment is up 20.4% over last year, to 303 students from 252.
"Obviously, we're very excited," Everett said. "We've gotten a lot more interest in this past year."
At Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School, for kindergarten through eighth grade, enrollment declined last year to 609 from 617. But this fall, numbers are back up to 625 students.
"Some families looked at the success we had being in seats the previous year," Principal Elaine Hassemer said.
Lourdes is a partner school with Tolton, and 79% of its departing eighth graders moved on to Tolton, Hassemer said.
Columbia Independent School, for pre-K through 12th grade, is also seeing higher enrollment, with new students in each class except seniors, according to Director of Admissions and Marketing Kari Stockwell.
When asked what she thought were reasons for the growth, Stockwell said, "We have smaller class sizes, so students can get a little bit more individualized instruction."
She also thinks CIS offers greater academic rigor that attracts older students looking for more of a challenge.
Tolton and CIS officials acknowledged that having smaller schools and class sizes made social distancing and other mitigation strategies more manageable. That allowed them to remain in person while Columbia Public Schools went online or used a hybrid approach.
CIS also limited foot traffic in the building including moving lunch into classrooms and teaching special classes such as art in the students' homerooms rather than moving everyone to the art room.
"Some were impressed with the way we were able to stay open last year during COVID," Everett said. "That was a really big thing."
The public school district has more than 30 school buildings and enrolled about 19,000 students last year. The district took a varied approach to instruction for students not in the full-time online program.
The 2019-2020 school year began with a pushed-back start date then an all-virtual start. Elementary school children returned to their school buildings in October, though some schools closed for a time for quarantine. They returned to virtual learning in November.
Middle and high school students stayed remote all fall, returning to their schools part time in January.
All students not in the online program returned to full-time, in-person learning after spring break.