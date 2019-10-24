Doug Callahan is no longer president of Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School, according to a new release Thursday evening. 

Callahan was appointed president of the school in September after over 30 years of experience with the Boy Scouts of America. His departure falls within the 90-day probationary period of his contract, according to the release.

Jill McIntosh, the school's current vice president, will assume the role of interim president during the search for a permanent position. Gwenn Roche will continue to serve as principal, the release states. 

Callahan's departure is a "personal matter," and as a result the school will not be releasing more information at this time. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.