Doug Callahan is no longer president of Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School, according to a new release Thursday evening.
Callahan was appointed president of the school in September after over 30 years of experience with the Boy Scouts of America. His departure falls within the 90-day probationary period of his contract, according to the release.
Jill McIntosh, the school's current vice president, will assume the role of interim president during the search for a permanent position. Gwenn Roche will continue to serve as principal, the release states.
Callahan's departure is a "personal matter," and as a result the school will not be releasing more information at this time.