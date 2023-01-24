Missouri River Relief is continuing its free traveling trunk program to teach students about pallid sturgeon.
Columbia Public Schools will partner with the nonprofit again after last year's debut, which brought the trunks to 750 students, according to a news release.
The trunks includes real fossils from the Missouri River area, dam-building materials, a model of a pallid sturgeon and more.
The trunks can be reserved for up to four weeks and include four lessons focused on the Missouri River, sturgeon behavior and the endangered fish's decline.
The curriculum for these lessons has been designed for fourth grade learning standards.
Other educators, including homeschool groups and youth leaders, can also check out the trunks.