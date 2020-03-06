The first Mardi Gras celebration was held in 1703 in Mobile, Alabama, 15 years before New Orleans was even established as a city. Although different in location, the Mardi Gras then, with its strong racial and class divides, didn’t look much different than the one Mobile knows today.
As a part of the True/False Film Fest, all of Columbia Public Schools’ 10th graders learned the traditions of Mobile’s Mardi Gras and how these divides are visible by watching the documentary "The Order of the Myths," which originally premiered at the 2008 True/False Film Fest.
“I think that an opportunity like this for all students of all cultures, races and ethnicities is critical, so that they can understand we didn't just get here by chance, that there was a path that was taken by many different people," said Darlene Grant, the assistant principal of Rock Bridge High School.
Each year for Mardi Gras in Mobile, there are two sets of kings and queens selected.
The Mobile Carnival Association (MCA), an all-white organization, elects two white individuals as its king and queen, while the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association (MAMGA), an all-black association, elects two black individuals as its king and queen. The film centers around the 2007 king and queen selections and how their roles differ.
Although it didn’t focus on it, the film addressed the connection between the two queens. Helen Meaher, the MCA queen, is the granddaughter of the man who brought the last slave ship into the United States, while the MAGMA queen, Stefannie Lucas, had family who were slaves on that ship.
"My people was on her people's ship," said Fannie Malone, Lucas' grandmother, after finding out Meaher was the MCA queen.
Director Margaret Brown’s mother was an MCA queen, and she originally went to the town to create a fiction film. Upon speaking to people in the town, she decided to examine the rituals and traditions that divide and link the separate-but-not-equal celebrations and their participants.
“There was something that happened when people talked, where the camera saw something really different from what they were saying. And I was like, man, this is not a fiction film,” Brown said.
The film came to completion with the MAGMA king and queen attending the Mardi Gras coronation of the MCA king and queen for the first time in history. The MCA Chair, David Cooper, reworked the event so that they would be included in the celebration. The MCA king and queen also attended the ball thrown for the MAGMA king and queen, also a first for Mobile Mardi Gras.
“Nothing shocking about it, just more realizations of how things are,” said Iyanna Moss, a junior at Hickman who attended the screening. “I feel like the director filmed it in a way where you can see both sides and you can compare and contrast in an easy way. It’s easy for everyone to understand.”
Brown is currently working on another film in Mobile.