Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school's principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m.
The attacker, a juvenile, was taken into custody, said Michelle Baumstark, district spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools.
Baumstark said the attack was not done at random. "The individuals attacked were being sought by the attacker," Baumstark said.
According to the letter, the attacker was not a bus rider. Rather, he forced his way onto the bus at a scheduled stop and attacked the two middle schoolers. The bus driver intervened and removed the attacker from the bus.
"Assistance has been provided for the two students involved in the altercation. All other students are safe and uninjured," the letter read.
The attacker was detained on the charges of "two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of a fourth-degree assault," according to a news release from the police department Tuesday evening.