Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school's principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m.

The attacker, a juvenile, was taken into custody, said Michelle Baumstark, district spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools.

  • K-12 reporter, fall 2021. Studying journalism with an emphasis in news writing and reporting. Reach me at asgqw6@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

