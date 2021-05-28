Two Mile Prairie Elementary plants the seeds to become a place-based ag school

The parking lot at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School was a minefield of animal poop and mud clots Friday morning. The mist and temperatures in the 50s meant red hands and a few tears, but otherwise students there were excited.
Two Mile is becoming a place-based ag school to take advantage of its rural and farm surroundings northeast of Columbia. On Friday, the school held an "ag day" to kick off the transformation. Students got up close to cows, chickens, sheep and alpacas as well as a half-dozen kinds of rain-spattered tractors.
“When I got hired and came out to see the space, I was amazed with all of the land — just the possibilities of what we could do here to make it a place-based school, a place-based ag school is what I’m hoping for," first-year principal Amanda Ruyle said. "That really is thinking about how you can take the learning from the idea of field trips and do it more on site.”
Placed-based learning is an education system used to encourage learning influenced by the area surrounding a school, including economic and environmental factors. Fairview Elementary School is Columbia Public Schools' first placed-based school, though aspects of place-based learning occur at other schools to lesser degrees, district science coordinator Mike Szydlowski said.
“Place-based education just means we get kids out of learning from textbooks, and we get them learning actually the same standards but in a real-world setting,” he said.
Two Mile, northeast of Columbia on Route Z, is surrounded by fields and farmland.
“Two Mile is really unique in Columbia Public Schools,” Ruyle said. “It's the only building that feels rural, even though we’re part of CPS.”
A number of students' families have careers in agriculture, she said, and celebrating what they are doing is important.
"But then we also have a lot of students who have never been to a farm or who don't really understand that agriculture is more than just tractors," she said.
Ruyle wants to change that so students understand not only agriculture's contributions but also the potential college and career paths open to them later in their lives.
Szydlowski, who attended Two Mile's ag day, is in charge of working with district teachers on their curriculum for place-based education.
“We try to build that curriculum in a way that we give them the standards that they have to teach, and we give them everything they need to teach it but then say, ‘Please explore and change this so that it connects more to your place,'" he said. "Then we come in there and help with the training for that.”
“We encourage outdoor learning, but we always tell them place-based learning can be 100% inside, too," he said. "It just means connecting to your place.”
Two Mile parent Tom Grant brought five John Deere tractors to the event. Grant said he thinks the gap between agricultural production and what people know about it is widening, and fewer and fewer people know where their food really comes from.
Meanwhile, his son, Blaine, a third grader at the school, was proud to show off the tractors to his classmates. “I pretty much drive all of them,” Blaine said, standing next to the cab door of one.
Other stations at ag day were a farm-to-table presentation turning potatoes into chips led by John Tummons with the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; a lesson on cheese processing from Four Oaks Farm; a presentation on planting crops from Tim Reinbott and Steve Calvin from Jefferson Farm and Garden; and a chance for students to catch live critters such as spiders and tadpoles in the school's Rob Allen outdoor classroom.
Planting pumpkins had to be put off because of the mud.
“I feel like it's very important for kids who don't have a chance to experience this,” Grant said. “Maybe it'll interest them in a career in agriculture.”