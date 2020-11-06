Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School and Cedar Ridge Elementary School are the latest schools to return to remote instruction because of student illness and staffing issues related to the pandemic as of Wednesday.
In the past week, seven Columbia Public Schools have transitioned back to virtual learning.
Students at West Boulevard, Ridgeway, Derby Ridge and Alpha Hart Lewis elementary schools and the preschool classrooms at the Center for Early Learning-North have all switched back to learning remotely for a limited period of time. Each school transitioned to remote learning because of staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School and Cedar Ridge Elementary School have been sharing the Cedar Ridge school building because of construction at Locust Street Expressive Arts.
Cedar Ridge Elementary School will learn virtually Monday through Wednesday to allow for cleaning of the building. Cedar Ridge students are expected to return for in-person learning Nov. 12.
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School will transition from in-person learning to virtual learning beginning Monday. Students are expected to return for in-person learning Nov. 17.
West Boulevard, Derby Ridge and Alpha Hart Lewis students can report back Nov. 17, while preschool students at the Center for Early Learning-North can return Nov. 19. The date of return for Ridgeway students is Nov. 12.
As of Friday afternoon, 25 district employees are currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and 107 are in quarantine after reporting close contacts, according to the district tracker.
While the superintendent and district administrators can make decisions for short-term closures, the Columbia School Board makes the decision to return to full in-person classes or full virtual education, according to previous Missourian reporting. The board meets again Monday.