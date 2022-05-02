Two Rock Bridge High School students, Kyle Y. Chen and Maggie J. Lin, have been named semifinalists for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is a highly prestigious award that is presented each year, and it accepts up to 161 high school seniors.
Award winners receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June, where they meet important national and international figures and receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, approximately 650 students were named semifinalists. Now, applicants will be reviewed by the Commission on Presidential Scholars for possible acceptance.
This year, there are 13 semifinalists from Missouri. Chen and Lin are the only two from Columbia.
Since its inception in 1964, the federal program has recognized approximately 8,000 high school students for their accomplishments throughout their high school careers.