Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade would head back to classrooms Oct. 19 for four days a week and high schoolers would stay virtual until January under a reopening plan proposed to the Columbia School Board on Tuesday.
In this new four-day approach, students would attend in-person classes each weekday except Wednesdays. The Wednesday break would allow for classroom cleaning, professional development training and planning time for teachers, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman told the board.
This model would give the district a much better likelihood to stay in-person than a five-day model would, Stiepleman said. He does still expect students and employees to quarantine for 14 days if they are exposed to COVID-19, but the new model provides more in-person days even when that happens.
Under a two-day hybrid plan Stiepleman has previously presented, students would attend in-person classes either on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.
Board members are scheduled to vote on a reopening plan Monday, choosing among staying virtual, moving to the two-day hybrid model or shifting to the four-day model.
The four-day in-person model would roll out in phases, with middle school students returning Nov. 5 and high school students Jan. 19.
Stiepleman said the district departments are able to support the four-day return for elementary school students starting Oct. 19.
Within this model, students would not be able to fully socially distance, but they would be required to wear masks.
The district’s human resources department has 220 substitutes ready to help for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms when needed, Stiepleman said. Substitutes will work in cohorts so they are teaching in the same buildings.
He said that at this point, he does not believe the two-day hybrid model is viable, even though it is the only in-person model that allows for full social distancing.
Observations from other schools that adopted this model have shown it should not be used as a bridge between virtual and fully in-person learning, he said. Adopting it as a short-term solution would be too difficult, he said.
However, if the board approves either the two-day or four-day in-person model and the district experiences a large uptick in COVID-19 cases, it would consider returning to a fully virtual learning model.
“The bottom line is that teachers and families want stability and consistency, and (the two-day) hybrid doesn’t offer this,” Stiepleman said.
On Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases on the district’s 14-day tracker was 32.9. That’s below the district’s earlier positivity standard of 50 per 10,000 people. The population numbers for this tracker are based on people living within the district, including MU students.
“We have not moved the goalposts. We have continued to use the tool as one way to guide our decisions,” Stiepleman said.
At the 2½-hour meeting, he also presented feedback from multiple infectious disease specialists and virologists. Several recommended prioritizing in-person learning for elementary students.
Currently, the Columbia district is one of 66 out of 518 Missouri school districts doing only distanced learning, Stiepleman said. As of the meeting, 47 district employees and 164 students were in quarantine, he said.