Graduates Grant Pettey and Nathan Virtue have been going to school together for the past year but had never actually met.
With Pettey traveling from Branson and Virtue journeying from O’Fallon, the University of Missouri High School graduation ceremony marked the first time the two were together in person.
“It’s weird seeing people from the school finally,” Virtue said.
Sixteen seniors from this year’s University of Missouri High’s graduating class traveled to Columbia from four states and across international borders to attend the in-person graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Missouri Theatre. Recognizing the school’s global reach, flags from countries around the world stood onstage as a backdrop to the ceremony.
Although only 16 students were able to attend the commencement, more than 880 seniors from 19 countries made up the entire graduating class, an all-time record for the school, said Executive Director Kathryn Fishman-Weaver.
“You are part of something big,” she said to the seniors adorned in black gowns with black and gold tassels dangling from their caps.
University of Missouri High is primarily online, with blended options available at the MU campus, and is the only program in the nation embedded in a research-intensive College of Education & Human Development, according to the school’s website.
Chris Riley-Tillman, keynote speaker and Interim Dean of the College of Education & Human Development, urged the graduates to keep learning, stay inquisitive, remain open-minded and take time to pursue their passions.
“You have educational experiences that are not restricted by whatever your geography happens to be when you’re in high school,” Riley-Tillman said. “That’s extraordinarily unique.”
Special guest Truman the Tiger joined the graduates onstage at the end of the ceremony, leading the attendees in a “M-I-Z-Z-O-U” chant while graduates tossed their caps in celebration.
“We rarely meet face to face, but there’s magic in this room today,” English teacher Lou Jobst said in his closing address. “I was so moved to see you and know who you are.”