Doug Callahan is no longer president of Tolton Catholic High School, according to a news release Thursday evening.
"They considered it a personnel matter. I consider it a personal matter," Callahan said in an interview Friday morning.
Callahan said he was devastated by the news, but plans to move forward following what he called a "gut punch."
Callahan was appointed president in September after more than 30 years of experience with the Boy Scouts of America. His departure falls within the 90-day probationary period of his contract, according to the release.
Callahan also released a statement late Thursday night.
“Late this afternoon Bishop (W. Shawn) McKnight informed me, without notice, reason or explanation that my services were no longer required,” Callahan wrote. “My hope had been to lead Father Tolton High School to new heights and achievements. However, the Bishop and I had different views. You can imagine my disappointment as I thought this was to be my second career.”
Jill McIntosh, the school’s current vice president, will serve as interim president during the search for a replacement. Gwenn Roche will continue to serve as principal, the release states.
Callahan’s departure is a “personnel matter,” the school’s release stated. No further information was available Thursday evening.
Missourian reporter Kate Seaman contributed to this story.