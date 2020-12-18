Columbia College received one of its largest donations in history Friday for a new facility intended to benefit the military student community.
Officials announced that the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee House, home of the Ousley Family Veterans Center, would receive $25,000 from the Veterans United Foundation.
The new facility is intended to serve as a hub for programming and building community among military students at Columbia College.
The resource center and social space honors Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, a Columbia College alumnus who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. McGee is also one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots who flew in World War II. The facility includes memorabilia dedicated to McGee, along with study and lounge spaces for students.
Columbia College Acting President David Russell said in a news release he believes the donation will improve the student military community and benefit future generations.
“Whether it be the dream of buying a new home or the desire to help veterans earn a degree, Columbia College and Veterans United share the common goal of serving the men and women of the United States Armed Forces at the highest level every day,” Russell said in a statement.
Established in 2011, funding from the Veterans United Foundation comes from over 90% of its employees donating 1% of their earnings towards the foundation.
Brian Nelson, a Veterans United employee and Columbia College alumnae, said the Veterans United Foundation hopes the contribution will support the community in a number of ways.
“We are very pleased to take this opportunity to support Columbia College in their efforts to honor an American hero such as Brig. Gen. Charles McGee,” Nelson said in a statement. “By expanding the McGee House, Columbia College can improve the lives of veterans and military-connected students.”