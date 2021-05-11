It is rare for a school principal to inform students and families about the option of missing classes, but this is exactly what Jacob Sirna, principal of Rock Bridge High School, did Monday.
High school seniors will be able to attend their last four days of classes virtually so they can avoid the risk of COVID-19 prior to graduation.
Rock Bridge High School’s graduation is set for May 21. Anyone who is identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case is at risk of missing it. The school follows a 10-day quarantine for “close contacts” of positive cases. Starting Tuesday, the time frame will encompass graduation day.
“Our No. 1 priority is that all seniors successfully complete their coursework and earn the credits necessary for graduation,” Sirna wrote in an email to families. “Our next priority is that all Class of 2021 students who plan to attend graduation are able to do so.”
In that tricky situation, Rock Bridge High School lets families and students “make informed decisions about their attendance.”
“While we do not like the idea of our students missing school, we understand that many have completed almost all of their coursework at this time and could complete the remainder remotely and avoid the risk of being quarantined,” the email reads.
Seniors involved in school clubs and athletics will still have to meet attendance requirements for those activities. Fully vaccinated students would be exempt from quarantine but would have to present confirmation of their vaccination.