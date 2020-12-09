You are the owner of this article.
Virtual teaching: A study in handling distractions and encouraging students

Hannah Nandor’s home office has a laptop, a tablet, an external monitor, a periodic table mouse pad and a calendar open to November 2020 resting on a music stand.

Above it all hang two reminders: “Be Nice to Yourself” and “This is why you’re still a teacher,” surrounded by handwritten letters from former students.

Talking with her colleagues a few months ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of another school year, Nandor came to a worrisome conclusion:

“There’s going to be a whole group of kids that might have enjoyed science that are just going to hate it after this year,” she said. “That breaks my heart a little bit, but I don’t really know how to fix it.”

Nandor is one of about 1,500 classroom teachers in Columbia Public Schools pouring their energy and empathy into connecting with students online.

She and three others — Susie Adams, Monica Miller and Lindsey Mueller — share glimpses into what teaching is like right now and how they keep going.

Hannah Nandor writes electric charges on a periodic table

Hannah Nandor writes electric charges on a periodic table on her tablet for her students Nov. 10 at her home in Columbia. “There is a certain amount of human connection that you get being able to sit down face-to-face that just gets lost through a screen.” she said. “Most of my students don’t turn their cameras on.”

‘Most teachers are trying to do the best they can’

Nandor teaches Advanced Placement and honors chemistry for Battle High School from her home office. The headboard and frame of a crib lean unassembled against the back wall as the office slowly transitions to a nursery in anticipation of her second child.

“It’s bringing students into my home, but I have kind of gotten past that,” Nandor said. “I kind of just have to embrace the weirdness.”

Her students are understanding when she experiences technical glitches, her dog, Peanut Butter, goes crazy barking out the window or her 2-year-old daughter stays home from day care because of illness.

“She doesn’t understand, ‘Sit there and play quietly while Mommy works,’” Nandor said. Her students’ patience has made it a lot easier.

However, sometimes it all hits her. Recording AP chemistry lessons in unflattering lighting. Cutting hands-on labs designed for exploration. Missing conversations with colleagues during lunch and passing periods. Muted students. Distracted students. Struggling students.

“I didn’t realize how much in a normal year I rely on building those connections with my students,” Nandor said. “Not having those relationships when things started to get hard was kind of like running into a brick wall.”

Hanging above Hannah Nandor's computer in her home office

LEFT: Hanging above Hannah Nandor's computer in her home office are handwritten letters from former students and a note to remind herself why she is still a teacher. “Most of the time it doesn’t feel like it is enough,” she said. “I feel lacking as a teacher most days, but we’re trying to do what we can to support the kids because this is a hard year for everybody."

RIGHT: Hannah Nandor checks her phone during a break on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in Columbia. A photograph of her daughter Cora, who is “two-and-half going on thirteen,” is saved as the wallpaper. “There’s been a couple days that my daughter has been home sick,” Nandor said. “She has no idea what is going on. She doesn’t know how to behave. She doesn’t understand to sit there and play quietly while mommy works.”

Nandor leans on her friends, most of them educators. She tweeted openly about feeling “defeated as a teacher” and received tons of support and encouragement from her coworkers. In the spring, she was able to social distance in driveways, but the workload builds in October and November and the weather gets colder.

“We all got more honest and real with each other. We cannot just be optimistic all the time. That’s not healthy,” Nandor said. “We have to address the struggles. We have to talk about them. We have to figure out ways to get through because this isn’t changing. How can we make the best of it?”

“Virtual teaching sucks,” she said. “But I do think most teachers are trying to do the best they can. I know, I am.”

‘It brings back those feelings of normalcy’

It is a Thursday morning. Susie Adams walks along the empty, locker-lined hallway at Battle High toting a pink-and-black messenger bag, mail from the week before, a Thermos sporting the Spartans’ insignia, an ID badge dangling from a black and yellow lanyard and the recognizable “Freaky Fast” white paper bag.

Anne Borgmeyer and Susie Adams work on a lesson plan

Anne Borgmeyer, left, and Susie Adams work on a lesson plan together in their joint classroom Nov. 12 at Battle High School in Columbia. The two meet every Thursday to share Jimmy Johns and discuss work. This lunchtime tradition began eight years prior when Battle High School was established.

Inside the bag is a No. 1 Pepe Unwich without tomato, a No. 6 veggie, a bag of chips and a chocolate chip cookie.

She pops her head in to say hello to the secretary, Tanajia Douglas, keeping her distance at the doorway. She passes two book reports of “Four-Four-Two” by Dean Hughes and “Step Up” by Monica McKayhan, written in marker on yellow construction paper, still hanging from when classes were in person.

Finally, Adams enters the double classroom she shares with Anne Borgmeyer. They teach AP Squares together, a combination of AP U.S. History and AP Language.

Susie Adams and Anne Borgmeyer laugh

Battle High School teachers Susie Adams and Anne Borgmeyer laugh while talking about Susie’s painful dentist appointment before letting the students join the Zoom on Nov. 16. “I didn’t say any cuss words,” she joked about the appointment.

On Thursdays, they order the same sandwiches, split the cookie and plan their lessons while they Zoom their student teacher from MU.

“It’s kind of embarrassing when you call Jimmy John’s and they’re like, ‘Is this Susie?’” she said. Adams raises her finger. “It’s me!”

They started the tradition when Battle opened eight years ago. In the beginning of the semester, they met outside, alternating between each other’s front porches. As the weather grows chilly, they continue by social distancing with masks in the empty classroom.

Susie Adams holds up a book made by her grandson

Susie Adams holds up a book made by her grandson to her Zoom class Nov. 16. In one of her classes, she and co-teacher Anne Borgmeyer have found new ways to engage with the students. Instead of saying “present” for roll call, the students responded with their favorite presents, including a PS4, a car and a hummingbird feeder. Adams’ was her book, an adaptation of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” illustrated by her kindergarten grandson.

“It brings back those feelings of normalcy,” Adams said. “It was just another thing that was like, ‘Oh, hey. We’re going to be OK. No matter what, we’re going to be OK.’”

‘They didn’t have the language to describe what was happening’

Monica Miller teaches third graders at Paxton Keeley Elementary School. Technical difficulties, distractions and misunderstandings arise in their virtual worlds.

Monica Miller reads “Turkey Trouble" by Wendi Silvano

Monica Miller reads “Turkey Trouble” by Wendi Silvano over Zoom to her students Nov. 23 at Paxton Keeley Elementary School in Columbia. “You have to be very mindful of families that don’t have printers,” she said. “They can’t print off materials. They may not be able to access because of poor internet or no internet. They may have to rely on older siblings to help them get to materials.” (Note: This photo was taken through a window due to the district’s COVID-19 restrictions. To do so, Miller moved classrooms to one on the lower level.)

Sometimes, Miller notices the glow of the iPad on their little faces from a game or video. Sometimes, a dog barks or a person walks by. Sometimes, the students just stare at her when a question goes awry. Sometimes, they cannot figure out an issue on their tablets.

“They didn’t have the language to describe what was happening on their end,” Miller said. “Those were your bang-your-head-against-the-wall moments. Those were your most frustrating moments.”

Monica Miller is a third grade teacher

Monica Miller is a third grade teacher at Paxton Keeley Elementary School in Columbia. This semester, she has taught both virtually and in-person. “It’s disheartening to hear a loud portion of (the teaching) community say, 'We just don’t want to be with the kids. We just want to be at home,'” she said. “It is much easier being with the kids. We would rather be with the kids.”

During the four weeks elementary schools were open for in-person classes this fall, from mid-October to mid-November, Miller heard what she called the murmur of learning: paper rustling, pencils moving and students chatting.

Their responses to her questions did not delay or freeze, and she was not alone in the now-eerie quiet of her second-floor room. However, recess altered as students were relegated to four zones on the playground, lunch period changed as they were served in the hallways and ate in the classroom, and the social dynamic shifted as desks were put into rows instead of pods.

Before returning to virtual teaching for a second time, Miller guided her students through the technical challenges and sent them home with their writers’ notebooks, math materials, art supplies, laminated card stock in place of a whiteboards and a special activities packet.

“We stuffed their backpacks,” she said. “They were falling over.”

Monica Miller teaches a special Thanksgiving lecture

Monica Miller teaches a special Thanksgiving lecture in an empty classroom Nov. 23 at Paxton Keeley Elementary School in Columbia. She broadcasted her craft activities on a small camera attached to her computer. (This photo was taken through a window due to the district’s COVID-19 restrictions. To do so, Miller moved classrooms to one on the lower level.)

Some of her students do not have access to printers, have poor or no internet connectivity or rely on the help of older siblings. She uses the breakout rooms online for small-group time to meet individual student needs. She dedicates time for her English Language Learners to modify the class for their language acquisition and understanding.

“You have to structure your materials in a way that is reachable, that is attainable to all,” Miller said.

‘More than paper and pencil as far as showing what you are learning is really important’

Lindsey Mueller’s laptop is disconnected from her first-grade class while she runs through the morning meeting calendar routine. It is the first time she has lost connection.

She crosses her fingers as she tries to rejoin her students but then realizes she can restart Zoom with her tablet.

Mueller carries the iPad around Room 115 at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School as she talks. She holds the tablet against the window and proceeds with the daily weather report.

The students analyze the big, leafless tree across the street and the cloudy sky. The fog becomes a topic of discussion.

Lindsey Mueller shows her first grade class the big tree

Lindsey Mueller shows her first grade class the big tree across the street from her classroom Nov. 23 at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School in Columbia. Every day, the class discusses the weather by analyzing the tree and the sky. “I take them on a little field trip with my laptop or iPad,” Mueller said. (This photo was taken through a window due to the district’s COVID-19 restrictions.)

“For some of our kids, it is a little bit harder virtually to fully explain what they mean because on top of trying to learn a curriculum, they are trying to navigate things virtually,” she said. “That can be tricky.”

Mueller trains other teachers how to use SeeSaw, an academic application purchased by the district as way to connect with students. SeeSaw enables students and teachers to leave voice comments, screen casts or video clips. Mueller uses it to encourage learning through vocalization.

She uses the screen-casting feature to help a student struggling with math. She can circle key points, send a voice comment and ask them to rework the problem.

If they still do not understand, she enters SeeSaw as the student while on a Zoom call. Mueller controls the page, and the student explains the thinking while she writes it down.

Decorations hang inside Lindsey Mueller's classroom

Decorations hang inside Lindsey Mueller's classroom Nov. 23 at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School in Columbia. The decorations, including a reminder to wear masks in the classroom, were hung up at the beginning of the semester, when classes were still in-person. Columbia public elementary schools shifted back to online teaching Nov. 16. (This photo was taken through a window due to the district’s COVID-19 restrictions.)

“Having them explore different apps and be able to think about how they are sharing their work, and knowing that there is just more than paper and pencil as far as showing what you are learning is really important,” she said.

Students use tablet applications like PebbleGo for scientific research and nature exploration or create virtual posters with voice recordings of their explanations.

“Anything they found that they thought might be interesting, it popped up on camera and then became a part of the conversation,” she said.

A student lost a tooth and shared it with the class. Some gave tours of their bedrooms. Mueller has met younger siblings, dogs, cats and several horses.

Lindsey Mueller twists her body

Lindsey Mueller twists her body as part of a Zoom exercise break to maintain engagement Nov. 23 at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School in Columbia. Mueller did jumping jacks and dug like she was using a shovel. (Note: This photo was taken through a window due to the district’s COVID-19 restrictions).

“That’s one of those things that I think that works both virtually and in person,” she said. “When kids share things and it becomes interesting and everyone wants to know more about it, you kind of dive in and go with it. You just have to be willing to take the time to do it.”

