The Columbia Board of Education in an attempt to foster community-wide conversation about education during the COVID-19 pandemic will hold a virtual world café from 5 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
In the first hour of the conversation, the board will discuss issues related to COVID-19. During the second hour, they will go over teaching and learning in virtual and hybrid models.
The event will include panel discussions, a thought exchange and a question-and-answer period. Interpreting will be available in American Sign Language, Arabic and Spanish.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. The School Board hopes to expand conversation and hear from a larger group to further discuss education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Zoom link is https://cpsk12.zoom.us/j/93864746205. The link for those who want sign language interpretation is https://cpsk12.zoom.us/j/97920854835?pwd=blZjVWRSQ2hPSitpK0NiWVEwSTFPdz09