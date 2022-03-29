This is the first of four profiles about candidates for the Columbia School Board, in ballot order.
In a seventh-grade social studies classroom, Suzette Waters had her outlook on student achievement changed forever.
When a teacher asked her to help struggling students, Waters — who was known for volunteering in her children’s classrooms — was ready to lend a hand. She worked with housing-insecure students and other struggling students. With a bit of encouragement, the students realized they had the ability to achieve things they didn’t know they could.
“Seeing that firsthand was very eye-opening to me,” Waters recalled.
This is one of many volunteer experiences Waters has had throughout her life. As far back as preschool, she was the first to raise her hand to help get snacks or extra books for others, she said.
Once Waters had children, she volunteered her extra time during the week at her kids’ schools. Although her schedule gets hectic with her part-time job as a dental hygienist, she finds time to help others.
“I don’t really think there’s a better way to be involved in a community than as a volunteer,” she said. “Volunteering makes the world go round.”
Waters, a longtime Columbia resident, felt the next step in expanding her impact was by serving on the Columbia School Board. In December, she announced her bid for one of two seats coming open April 5. The three-year terms are unpaid.
“This is just a natural step in her legacy of service to the district,” said Shelli Thelen, former president of the Hickman Parent Teacher Student Association.
Public education as the cornerstone
Waters’ focus in her campaign is the support of public schools as an institution and of Columbia Public Schools specifically.
“It’s critical for our community to continue to support this,” Waters said.
One way she wants to push for school success is increasing class options for students who need more rigor at the middle school level. In high school, students can take Advanced Placement courses that challenge them academically. But in middle school, students have limited options.
“Every student that comes to us has innate ability, and it’s our job to discover their greatness and then stretch it,” Waters said.
She thinks that if students can take more challenging courses in middle school, it will prepare them for classes in high school.
To truly push for academic success, especially with high-achieving students, Waters said it’s important for them to experience a challenge. Sometimes, that doesn’t mean perfection.
“I think it’s important for every student to reach a point where something is hard for them,” Waters said.
“Perfection is not really the goal,” she said. “Progress is the goal.”
Embedded in the community
Waters, 48, considers Columbia her hometown. Although she moved from Dallas when she was 9, she lived here during her formative years and was a student in the district. She’s watched the student population grow and grow.
“We need leaders that have kind of the long view of our schools’ place in the community and the importance of providing a quality education for all of our children,” Waters said.
Lisa Schenker, a former teacher, has firsthand experience with Waters in the classroom.
In the final year before she retired, Schenker had Waters’ son, Nate, in her fourth-grade class. Waters was the room parent and helped Schenker with student parties and field trips.
What Schenker will remember most is the parting gift Waters made for her: a framed thumbprint art piece from her class that read “Love, Your final fourth grade flock.”
“We had a really special year together,” Schenker said. “She’s extremely thoughtful — you know, goes out of her way.”
Greater stability, better listening
If elected, one thing Waters wants to contribute is a greater sense of stability. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been turnover on all levels of the district, from teachers to the superintendent. She wants to build a strong infrastructure that improves the district as a whole.
“The pieces are all here. We just have to put them together,” Waters said.
Waters noted a feeling of exhaustion from everyone. The pandemic made all communication difficult. She thinks it’s important board members act as liaisons between the community and the district, especially now.
She hopes to improve communication by holding monthly office hours, once in an evening and once on a weekend, to be available for face-to-face communication. PTA meetings are an important place where board members can be visible and available, she said.
“In most cases, that’s what people really want, just knowing that they’re being heard,” Waters said.
In addition to selecting School Board members, district voters will be asked to approve an $80 million school bond issue. Waters hopes it will pass, because it would mean improvements for the Columbia Area Career Center. Both of her children — Nate and her older child, Anna Waters, now in college — have taken classes there. Nate is on the EMT track through Hickman High School.
Although the board recently voted to reinstate school resource officers in three of the high schools, some district parents have raised concerns. Waters favors SROs and hopes they can be good mentors and points of contact for students. But, she said, it’s the role of the board to keep a thorough record of interactions officers have with students and follow up with the superintendent as needed.
The Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the teachers’ union, officially endorsed Waters, citing her passion for service and understanding of the community.
Embracing a campaign life
Waters’ weeks vary depending on her personal life and, now, her campaign. She has a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and sees patients as a dental hygienist on Mondays. But since beginning her campaign, she’s added meetings, research and conversations with teachers and community members to her schedule.
She tries to build in quiet respites. Sometimes in the morning, she spends time at home with her husband of 22 years, Andy Waters, reading the news together. They met when they lived in the same apartment building and kept running into each other.
“Once I met him I was like, ‘Yep, that’s what I’ve been looking for, that’s it,’” Waters recalled.
Beyond family time, her ultimate personal passion is collecting antiques. Waters visits antique and thrift stores in search of old books or dishes. She’s been a hardcore collector for eight years, and her biggest collection is of vintage Christmas ornaments.
“Fun fact about me: I love other peoples’ junk,” she said.
Waters said running for the Columbia School Board is the hardest thing she’s ever done, but she’s doing it because of her strong belief in public education and its power to enrich people’s lives.
“We have to have strong public schools. Nationwide, public school is kind of hanging in the balance. And dang it, if I’m not gonna get in there and fight for it ... “Waters paused. “Because it matters to me.”