Waters, Willoughby start CPS board service; Seamon, Horn elected to lead

The Columbia School Board welcomed new and old members, said goodbye to another and elected new leadership Monday evening.
Suzette Waters was sworn in for her first three-year term, and Blake Willoughby took the oath of office for his second term. They were the top vote-getters in the April 5 election.
Board members said their emotional goodbyes to Della Streaty-Wilhoit, who did not seek a second term. She was elected in 2019 and served as vice president for one of those years.
Walking from her seat to make a speech and receive a plaque of appreciation, Streaty-Wilhoit wiped her tears as she hugged colleagues and received a bouquet of flowers. She thanked the board and her family, who she said have supported her through tough decisions. She assured the public it is in good hands.
"Lead by courage, not by fear," Streaty-Wilhoit advised the new board. "Do not borrow tomorrow troubles or get stuck in the past — you have enough on your plate today."
The board elected David Seamon as president, succeeding Helen Wade, the board's longest-serving member. Chris Horn was elected vice president. Seamon and Horn nominated each other. Both were elected unanimously.
Capital projects
The board approved planning, bidding and contracting $76.8 million in capital projects for the 2022-2023 budget.
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur said the district starts with a list that "we could never be able to fund all at one time" and then pares it down and prioritizes projects.
On Wednesday, the Finance Committee voted to recommend to the board that it go ahead with the capital projects. Some will be funded by an $80 million school bond issue voters approved April 5.
The district would like to accelerate certain projects set for the summer so they can be finished before the start of the school year.
Final authority to proceed hinges on the board approving next year's budget. That vote is scheduled for the June school board meeting.
GSA gender-affirming closet
The board pulled a grant application by the Rock Bridge High School Gay Straight Alliance off the consent agenda. The application asked the It Gets Better Project for $10,000 to fund a closet that would offer clothes to LGBTQ+ youth to use and express themselves.
Board member Katherine Sasser made a point to say this decision was made to give the group an opportunity to polish and revise the application with more collaboration from the district. As a parent of a transgender child, Sasser tearfully thanked the group for taking the initiative to make the school environment more inclusive.
"Thank you for pushing the conversation forward from your perspective," Sasser said. "We all need to listen to you more."
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email the next step is for school building leaders and district administration to work with the students to revise and clarify their application then resubmit it to the board for approval to submit the application.
Under district policy, any person and organization within Columbia Public Schools must obtain the board's approval to submit an application for a grant. This multi-step process includes getting approval from the director of Business Services before going to the board. Grant funding does not come from the district budget but from a third party.
Helping Black, female educators
Brittany Fatoma, executive director of the Worley Street Roundtable, which works to support the education of children, addressed the recruitment and retention of educators of color during public comment.
"There is a scarcity of intentionality in the retention of all educators, but even more so for Black female educators," Fatoma said.
She said she would like the district to make sure there is ongoing development of Black female educators through mentoring and professional development.
April 13 calendar revision
The board approved changing Wednesday, April 13, to a full day instead of an early dismissal day.
The change was made to keep May 26 as the last day of the school year after a series of days this year in which school was closed because of winter weather or to ease the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron wave.