West Boulevard Elementary is the latest school to return to remote instruction because of staff shortages during the pandemic.
Within the past week, five Columbia Public Schools have now transitioned back to virtual learning.
Students at Ridgeway, Derby Ridge and Alpha Hart Lewis elementary schools and the preschool classrooms at the Center for Early Learning-North are also learning remotely for a limited period of time.
The decision for those schools to go remote was made because there are no longer enough adults in the buildings to operate safely, said Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools.
These transitions are short-term, and each school has a date set to return to in-person instruction, Baumstark said.
West Boulevard, Derby Ridge and Alpha Hart Lewis school students can report back Nov. 17, while preschool students at the Center for Early Learning-North can return Nov. 19. The date of return for Ridgeway students is Nov. 12.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 27 district employees were isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and 105 have been quarantined after reporting close contacts, according to the district tracker.
Numbers for elementary schools include 10 who have tested positive and 347 in quarantine.
These schools are following a plan that was released in June with detailed information about what happens when a classroom, wing or building is impacted by illness.
The superintendent and district administrators can make decisions for short-term closures, such as for snow days or moving short-term individual schools back to virtual instruction because of illness, Baumstark said.
The Columbia School Board makes the decision to return to full in-person classes or full virtual education, she said. The board meets again Monday.
“We want to stay in person, and we want to have a chance to return to in-person learning for middle and high school,” Baumstark said in a news release.
“We need help to do that. We need our community to continue to follow the health and safety guidance of wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing.”