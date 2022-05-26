With only a couple of days left in the school year, the AVID class at West Middle School decided to make a difference.
In the wake of a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) coordinator Jacquie Ward and teacher Katie Tesoro came to school with an idea: a fundraiser.
“A situation like that, especially as teachers and students, can make you feel scared, it can make you feel helpless,” Tesoro said. “And this was action that we could take, even if it makes some sort of small impact.”
On Thursday morning, the last day of classes for Columbia Public Schools, Ward announced a fundraising total of $635.42 over the middle school’s intercom. That way, she said, the entire school could hear the tally so far.
Ward said she was still collecting change throughout the rest of the day. “I’m so proud that they put others before themselves on such short notice,” she said.
Donations will go to Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting America’s children from gun violence. It was founded by family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
Tesoro said her students went from class to class this week asking for donations and spare change.
The middle school students were “so generous,” she said, and many of them brought change in jars from home and even donated the pocket money they were going to use at the Activity & Recreation Center after school.
“These kids are go-getters,” Tesoro said. “They’re motivated, they’re self-starters, and they have this spirit for helping others.”
Tesoro said all she and Ward had to do was present the fundraising idea to the students, and they took the lead. That included counting change after class.
“It’s a situation that leaves a lot of people feeling powerless,” Tesoro said. “So it was very successful, and we were very happy about that.”