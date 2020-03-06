The media center at West Middle School transformed into a stage Friday for the school’s TEDx conference, “Through Our Eyes.” The 27 presentations included reflections on creativity, sustainability problems, leadership and mental illness.
In "The Missing Part of Me," eighth-grader Abbey Theberge talked about gaining self-confidence after being bullied.
“I don’t want them to go through that pain,” Abbey said of her classmates. “So I try to be the person who makes them smile, to make them feel like themselves.”
Heather Darrah, a speech and theater teacher who helped student speakers prepare for TEDx, said many students were speaking publicly for the first time. Students sharing their personal stories were “really brave," she said.
Abbey said she thought speaking in front of an audience was scary at first, “but then I realized I’m putting words into other people,” she said.
It was West’s second year hosting a TEDx conference — the brainchild of West Principal Melita Walker after she saw its success at Battle High School.
Tori Pine, building coordinator for the Advancement Via Individual Determination program and a teacher at West, said the theme encompassed topics important to each speaker. Students and adults of all ages were invited to give a talk. A majority of the student speakers were in AVID.
“It’s been a really positive response from those who have come in,” Pine said.
Community member Alex Plummer started with a piano solo in, "You Are the Representation That Matters" and focused on how someone can improve diversity and represent their ethnicity just by "showing up."
"Many times I found myself the lone shadow," he said, referring to his years in Columbia Public Schools and attending piano classes, "but I kept showing up and playing (piano)."
Plummer, who is African American, recalled a parent coming up to him after an event and telling him her child was excited to start playing piano because Plummer "looked like him."
By showing up, Plummer said, you embody representation.
Columbia musician Violet Vonder Haar featured an original song with vocals and electric guitar in her presentation, "How A Walk In The Woods Helped Me Understand My Soul's Purpose."
Vonder Haar asked listeners to close their eyes and imagine they were a ball of light. She called it their soul.
"Ask your soul, 'What's my purpose?'" she said. Her answer came after an encounter with a hawk in the woods, which inspired her to take the lead on her journey as a musician.
Purpose can be right outside your front door in nature, she said.
The event was open to classes and the community. Sabrina Weaver stumbled on the event through social media and said it was inspiring to go.
“I didn’t know much about it,” she said. “Come to find out, I actually know a lot of the people presenting.”