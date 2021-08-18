A back to school event will provide families free school supplies, haircuts, vaccinations and more on Wednesday.
The Back to School Bash is hosted by West Middle School and runs from 1 to 7 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion. The event is open to any families regardless of whether they live in Columbia or have students in the Columbia Public School District.
Veterans United donated $20,000 to the event, so organizers could purchase about 1,000 new pairs of shoes. Hundreds of pairs of gently used shoes can also be picked up at the event, free of charge.
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation will provide hot meals for families at the event, as well as hygiene boxes.
Over 500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be on site.
Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.