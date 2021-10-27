Boone County parents can anticipate COVID-19 vaccines for their 5- to- 11-year-olds by early November, but there are several steps in the national and state approval process that must occur before needles enter the arms of Columbia elementary schoolers.
After a unanimous yes from the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee Tuesday, a final ruling could come from the FDA in a matter of days. From there, the baton will be passed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before it reaches state and county health departments and, finally, local administration.
“Of course, we have to wait for all those stamps of approval, but we anticipate, you know, we’re kind of ahead of the game here,” MU Health Care COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Chair Laura Morris said. “We are planning to receive our shipments next week after everything is received and good to go stamped from the CDC.”
Appointments will begin the day after shipment, Morris said. A similar timeline can be expected for other Missouri health groups and independent practitioners.
In a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Morris explained the decision process in more depth, recognizing its complexity.
She began with studies from Pfizer prior to application for FDA approval that accounted for the vaccine’s effectiveness and showed limited side effects similar to those of adults, including a sore arm and mild symptoms.
Myocarditis, a more concerning side effect which has been observed mostly in young men, was not seen at all in 5- to 11-year-olds, Morris said.
With positive test results from Pfizer, the FDA advisory committee agreed that the benefits outweigh any risks.
Of the committee’s 18 members, 17 voted yes, and one, Michael Kurilla, director of the division of clinical innovation at the National Institutes of Health, abstained.
With an overall strong yes from the advisers, the FDA’s final approval is expected any time. The CDC is so confident that it already announced a meeting for Tuesday and listed discussion of COVID-19 vaccines at the top of the agenda.
The meeting will be conducted by another panel of independent experts, entirely different from the FDA advisory panel, who will advise the CDC on how to use the vaccine and for whom it should be prioritized or most strongly recommended.
Morris said that she anticipated prioritizing children with a higher level of risk, including those with chronic lung or heart conditions as well as those with obesity. She noted potential recommendations for distribution locations, predicting that primary care offices will be suggested first to help create a more comfortable environment for children who are anxious about shots.
“We encourage parents to be thoughtful about where the best places to vaccinate their child are, depending on their age, and how they do in those health care settings,” she said.
From there, the CDC director will make an executive decision as the last act from the federal government.
Finally, decisions are in the hands of the state and county. They will amend their respective administrative orders, permitting doctors to legally administer the vaccine. They will also advise how best to distribute the vaccine.
Columbia-area distribution
Along with MU Health Care, other groups are keeping a close eye on the approval process and planning ahead.
Columbia Public Schools follows the directive of the county health department, and in-school clinics will begin when there are vaccines available, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Monday.
When it does arrive in local pediatrician offices and clinics, the vaccine will come in a dose one-third the volume of the adult dosage to account for the additional strength of a young immune system and to decrease risk of side effects, Morris said.
She added that as a form of safety “checks and balances,” the vial will be color-coded orange to distinguish it from prior purple vials used with all vaccines for those 12 and older.
Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said in an email that the county will also prioritize finishing flu shot clinics in schools before revamping COVID-19 clinics. Flu shot clinics will end Nov. 11.
Medical professionals are emphasizing the importance of the flu shot this season, as its symptoms can be very similar to those of COVID-19.
“If you get your flu shot, that will help protect people, obviously, from getting the flu,” MU Health Care pediatrician Chris Wilhelm told the Missourian this week. “But it’s also easier to help us diagnose what’s going on with patients, because they got their flu shot and they’ve been protected from it.”
In addition to public schools, MU Health Care clinics and primary care offices, parents can expect vaccines to be available at local pharmacies for children 7 and older, Morris said.
In unison with many medical officials, both Morris and Wilhelm said that once the vaccine for kids is fully approved, they will recommend the 5- to 11-vaccine to their patients who meet qualification.
“I myself, you know, I’m a family physician, but I have a family, and I have a child in this age group,” Morris said. “And I plan to vaccinate him as soon as possible to make sure that he can be protected, as well as help to protect our loved ones here over the upcoming holiday season.”
For parents who have questions or concerns, she said now is a great opportunity to ask.
“It’s not a slam dunk that every single child in this age group needs to be vaccinated immediately or should,” Morris said, “but there are kids that are at high risk and will benefit a lot.”
Missourian reporter Jozie Crouch contributed to this article.