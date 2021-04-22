What did parents find out about their kids and learning during the pandemic? A lot

Over the past year, Victor Bell and many other parents like him got a taste of what it was like to be on the front lines of their children’s education. Dining rooms became classrooms, and parents became teachers.
As the school year draws to a close, parents reflected on what they have learned about the way their children learn during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of some combination of virtual and in-person learning, parents said they were astounded by their children’s independence, resilience and compassion. While some families were eager to return to in-seat learning, others had a good experience at home.
Bell said pandemic learning has taught his two children critical thinking and independence. “They have been able to be in control over their own fate through independent studies,” he said.
Fourth grader Keegan and kindergartner Kenslee attend St. Peter Interparish School in Jefferson City where Bell’s wife, Kristin, is a physical education teacher. Victor Bell teaches history at Helias Catholic High School. Both children are back in their classrooms and have been for the entire 2020-2021 school year after being remote last spring.
“My son was always ready to roll first thing in the morning,” Bell said, reflecting on his family’s at-home education experience.
Because Keegan’s energy waned throughout the day, the Bells learned to knock out the hardest subjects first, specifically math. “It was about finding his comfort zone,” Bell said.
‘So much good has come out of this’
The Cope-Lovell family also learned the importance of restructuring schedules to meet their children’s distinct learning styles.
Alison Cope-Lovell learned how different her two daughters, Maddie, 10, and Ellie, 8, are when it comes to approaching academics. “My oldest daughter has high focus all the time, with all assignments, while my youngest needs more guidance and structure,” she said.
However, Cope-Lovell’s realizations weren’t limited to her girls’ learning styles. “I felt like the worst mom in the world,” she said, laughing as she described discovering that her older child has a red-dye allergy and the younger one is lactose intolerant.
“These are things you don’t realize only sharing one meal with them a day,” she said, because her daughters previously ate breakfast and lunch at school. “We could have avoided all those days of them coming home with tummy aches!”
For the Cope-Lovells, at-home learning went so well that when they moved to Columbia last year from East Texas, they decided not to re-enroll the girls in public school. Instead, they attend Heritage Academy in Columbia, where the girls go to the school building Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and learn at home Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“So much good has come out of this for us,” Cope-Lovell said. “Before the pandemic I would’ve said we would go back in a heart beat and now not so much.”
‘It’s the lack of engagement and focus’
Others came to the opposite conclusion and recognized how important in-person education is for their children.
“I’ve learned that my kids learn best in a classroom,” said Columbia business owner and mother of four Jen Wheeler, whose children attend Rock Bridge High, Gentry Middle, John Warner Middle and Beulah Ralph Elementary schools.
She said there are too many distractions with virtual learning. “It’s the lack of engagement and focus,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said her children’s mental health was her greatest concern during virtual learning. “The social isolation and depression plays into learning as well, because you aren’t having fun or happy in the classroom. You are home by yourself in your room,” she said. “When you’re happy, you listen better.”
Wheeler said she would use “strong language” to describe how bad virtual learning was for her family. “I hope we never have to do this again,” she said.
Wheeler said even though her older children fared better, they all struggled with their academics at home.
“My youngest daughter went an entire year without changing reading levels,” Wheeler said. “I don’t know how much my children learned, but they have a lot of catching up to do.”
‘Consistency for the kids’
Other families thrived, finding creative solutions to make virtual learning work.
“We call ourselves the Paxton Pod,” Colleen Lamond, a mother and pod leader, said, referring to Paxton Keeley Elementary School. “There are a lot of success stories, and ours is one of them.”
Lamond, along with Elizabeth Kardon-Facio and Sara Hope, decided to enroll her children in the district’s entirely virtual education program for the 2020-2021 school year.
“There was a hesitation on my end with kindergartners starting out on a virtual platform,” Lamond said. “But I think we all did this platform for consistency for the kids.”
The group then got together and set up makeshift second grade and kindergarten classrooms at Lamond’s house. Every day, Kardon-Facio and Hope drop their children off with Lamond, who supervises the pod’s learning.
Kardon-Facio, a Columbia Public Schools teacher who teaches in person but decided to keep her kids home for the year, said the decision was about consistency and safety. “We know a lot more now than we did last August when we had to make this decision,” she said.
“I’ll be the first to admit we did our first round of packets, then we were done with the packets,” Hope said laughing, recalling the early days of the pandemic last March. She said they spent their days reading and going for nature walks.
“It was such a scary time for grown-ups,” Hope said. “I can’t imagine what our kids were going through, so I just wanted my child to know that we were safe and we were going to be okay.”
Growing in a range of ways overall, the Paxton Pod moms — they have T-shirts that say so — agreed they had learned how much their children can do.
“My daughter is very sensitive but also very social, so I was anxious for how she was going to react,” Hope said. “She is the most chatty, outgoing kid, so that was a concern of mine.”
Hope said she has watched her daughter, Lola, put the needs of others before herself. “I’ve learned that she is more resilient than maybe I gave her credit for in the past,” Hope said.
Both Lamond and Kardon-Facio said their daughters exceeded their expectations of academic growth this past year.
Lamond’s daughter, Olivia, used to dislike writing. “Over the summer, she would be in tears, and I would be in tears just to get five sentences out of her,” Lamond said. She said she overheard Olivia tell her teacher she loves it now.
Kardon-Facio said she expected that her daughter, Giana, would have to do a lot of catching up after spending her kindergarten year in the virtual program, but that hasn’t been the case.
“Honestly, I was shocked,” Kardon-Facio said. “I really didn’t think she was going to get this far as a kindergartner academically online. I’m surprised she can pick up books and just start reading — anything she sees in the house she tries to read.”
Kardon-Facio said virtual learning, and education generally, is simply a responsibility associated with being a parent.
“We had children, and that’s our job,” she said. “I think one of the reasons our kids have been so successful is because we have owned that.”