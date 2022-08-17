With the 2022-2023 school year around the corner, Columbia Public Schools is preparing to receive students and new educators in “a much better position than last year,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
The district expects to have at least as many students enrolled as last year, a total of 18,527, Baumstark said.
“We’ve grown just about every year except during COVID, when it was static,” she said.
Baumstark also said the district did not see the mass exodus of teachers that was trending nationwide. A total of 188 new teachers were hired for the school year, and “all classroom positions are filled,” she said.
“We did a good job of recruitment and retention,” she added.
In the 2022-2023 school year, the district will be commemorating its 150th anniversary. In December 1872, the community voted to establish the district, and the Board of Education had its first meeting Jan. 7, 1873.
Grant Elementary School, which opened in 1911 and cost $17,500, is the oldest existing school building in Columbia.
Baumstark said the district will release information about how they will celebrate this milestone on its website, as well as in its newsletter.
“We will have a page on our website that will have timelines, facts and interesting information throughout the history of CPS,” she said.
Baumstark also said the district will conduct an interview series and talk to former educators and people in the community who have had strong connections to CPS throughout the years.
“We will keep sharing about the district’s history so people can learn more about CPS and how we have been able to exist and be successful in our community for 150 years,” she said.
Revamped website
Since July 25 and for the first time in seven years, the CPS website has been unveiling changes and redesigns. With at least 35,000 pages and 2.5 million pieces of content on the website, Baumstark said the redesign is a “tremendous undertaking for the school district.”
She also said the district wants to make the website more user-friendly, accessible and efficient.
“It will hopefully get us to the point where an average user can find what they are looking for either immediately or within two clicks,” Baumstark said.
About other technology updates, Baumstark said the district switched smartboards with clear touch screens over the summer for the primary grades. “That is about a $3 million audio-visual investment across the district,” she said.
She also said the district replaced about 6,000 laptops at the high school level.
Teacher pay raise
Starting pay for teachers in Columbia Public Schools will be $40,250 for the 2022-2023 school year.
It’s the highest starting pay the district has ever established, Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association said in March.
The Columbia School Board approved the pay raise in April, when it also approved a collective bargaining agreement between the district and the roughly 1,500 teachers represented by the CMNEA.
New principals
Three schools in the district will have new leaders this year.
Kerri Graham was recommended to the Columbia School Board as the next principal of Russell Boulevard Elementary School, according to a news release from the district in July.
Graham was recently the assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School and has 20 years of prior educational experience working as both an administrator and teacher.
Tina Woods was recommended to become the new principal at Derby Ridge Elementary School for the upcoming school year.
Woods will succeed Tonya Henry as principal, according to a Columbia Public Schools news release earlier this year. Henry will serve as an assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School.
Also, Tyler Simmons, assistant principal at Fairview Elementary School will succeed Diana DeMoss for the 2022-2023 school year.
Simmons has worked in the district for 13 years and at Fairview for five years.
COVID-19 safety measures
Baumstark said although Missouri law does not require a COVID-19 immunization for K-12 students to enroll in the school year, the district encourages vaccinations as an additional layer of protection.
The district no longer offers on-site testing clinics or drive-through clinics, but they will provide access to home test kits. “If you are sick or have tested positive, stay home,” she said.
She also said the district continues to review information and guidelines from the CDC but does not anticipate any changes since the previous school year ended.
School bus services
The opt-in system for bus routes, which has been implemented since last year, has allowed the district to be be “more efficient with routing and financially responsible,” Baumstark said.
For the 2022-2023 school year, all the educational routes are covered with school bus drivers, which are the district’s first priority.
“We are starting off in a very different position than last year, when we faced bus driver shortages. We are in a really good spot,” she said.
The district is still hiring substitute bus drivers and offers charters and additional extracurricular travel for students.
Parents can also apply for the extracurricular travel driver positions, she said.
“These postings are up on our website for people who are interested,” she said. “We have nine so far that have already taken us up on that offer and I’m sure that will continue to grow.”
The district is trying to be creative about extracurricular scheduling and do what they can to have “a smooth and traditional year as possible,” she said.