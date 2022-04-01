The four candidates for Columbia School Board have talked about a range of issues in public forums held in this campaign season. Coverage of those forums may be found online at columbiamissourian.com.
We also asked them a series of questions and asked that they cap their answers at about 250 words. Here is how they responded (in ballot order) to the following question:
Q: On Feb. 14, the Columbia School Board approved a proposal from New Solutions K12 to perform a review on the district’s services for students with special needs, whether or not they have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). In what areas can the district improve services to better support students with special needs and their families?
Suzette Waters: Many families move to Columbia because of the wealth of services ... for children with special needs of all kinds. CPS employs outstanding teachers, paras, therapists and nurses to serve our students.
The families of children with special needs know best what improvements can be made to serve their students. Listening to their feedback should be a key focus of this review. The results of the review should guide changes made to the district’s program.
Blake Willoughby: When I first was elected to the board in April 2019, I met with our director and assistant director of special education. We discussed their time in the positions, what they had been seeing and what they were looking forward to implementing as changes. They worked in collaboration with input from members of our community to update the website to be more user friendly for families.
The best way for the board to address improvements to the special education department is to watch for the results of the audit review, listen to the recommendations and collaborate with the staff on what can best be done to implement recommendations given to better improve the performance and experience of our special education services.
If a board member comes in with a specific item to fix outright without collaborating with staff, they are enacting their role in a way that does not develop trust with the professionals hired by the district to operationalize our mission. This approach also usually leads to unintended consequences within the system that hurts our kids more than helps them in the long term.
Andrea Lisenby: As a parent of a fourth grader with significant special needs and on a lengthy IEP, I’ve seen this process firsthand. Our personal experiences match up with those of many other families in similar situations. What’s going well is the people; where we need improvement is with processes.
Ten percent of CPS students are on an IEP, and it’s estimated that an additional 2-4% should be. I would like to see CPS honoring requests for IEP evaluations on a timely basis. Special education administrators should spend time in the classrooms that serve kids on IEPs and solicit feedback from the teachers when making certain decisions.
Inclusion is an aspiration among parents of both special education and general ed families. It flourishes when it’s a culture, not a mandate. Many of our schools are exemplary in this area, led by outstanding principals! Inclusion goes beyond integrating special education students into certain general ed classrooms. It’s including the students in the school-wide activities, cafeteria, playground, morning meetings, etc. I believe when general ed students spend time with people with disabilities at a young age, they develop an inclusion mentality that stays with them for life!
Adam Burks: I would say from my personal experiences, it is not the staff that need the improvement of services when it comes to the special education department. The special education staff are just amazing and go out of their way to ensure each student in their program feels like they belong.
Most of the frustrations are the administrative processes that govern the IEP/504 process. CPS has created an administrative nightmare when it comes to applying or requesting IEP/504 services from the district. Knowing that CPS has federal and state laws to comply with, the district can make the process more user-friendly.
I would like to see CPS implement advocates, who are not district employees, be assigned to students who request services to help them through the process. The role of the advocate would be assisting the family and student navigate through the process, ensuring that our primary stakeholder (the student) is the primary key in the decision-making process and ensuring the right questions are asked and services are approved within the law. When there are questions about services that are denied, the parent/student have a means to have assistance on appealing the decision.