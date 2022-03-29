The four candidates for Columbia School Board have talked about a range of issues in public forums held in this campaign season. Coverage of those forums may be found online at columbiamissourian.com.
We also asked them a series of questions and asked that they cap their answers at about 250 words. Here is how they responded (in ballot order) to the following question:
Q: Parents and teachers have expressed concern regarding learning loss due to COVID-19. They have said that some students are reading below grade-level expectations and are unable to retain information from online learning. What solutions can the School Board pursue to improve knowledge retention and test scores?
Suzette Waters: The best way to address learning loss in a subject is to offer multiple doses of instruction in that subject. Different elementary schools are utilizing RTI (response to intervention) in varied ways to give students more learning time in reading and math. What is needed for this to be successful are trained classroom aides. Some buildings have all of their classroom aide positions filled, but many do not. In order to help students catch up, every building needs an adequate number of aides to work with small groups of students on targeted skills.
A consultant hired by the district before the pandemic recommended increasing core class time at the middle school level by eliminating RTI and instead using that time to give an additional period of instruction in core content. A few schools are going to move towards that goal starting next year, and it will be important to see how that impacts test results.
Board members are not elected to direct instruction or give assessments, however. The board’s only direct report is the superintendent. For that reason, it is important for the board to expect the superintendent to have a clear and measurable plan for academic achievement and follow up on what kind of progress is being made.
Blake Willoughby: The Board approved a new English Language Arts program in Spring of 2020 to be implemented during the 2020-2021 academic year. The pandemic inhibited our ability to see the full impact of the new program, but the pilot study revealed better scores for all students. As we stabilize as a district from COVID-19, we should be able to see the positive impacts of the 2019-2020 school board members’ decision to approve the Benchmarks ELA program.
For Math, the district was to begin analyzing and revamping the curriculum during the 2020-2021 academic year. The pandemic inhibited the beginning of that work. As we begin to build back on it, we should begin to see improvements in this area as well.
The other positive factor that will assist us in addressing this topic is that Dr. Yearwood has a history of turning schools around academically. It takes time; therefore, the community and the Board will need to be patient as we utilize new tools and implement new programming to address academics generally as well as in response to the negative impacts COVID-19 had on learning.
Andrea Lisenby: I would have liked for CPS to prepare teachers with more support and resources to help them meet the wide range of student educational and emotional needs. I would have liked for the district to set expectations for how much learning could be made up over a specific period of time. If teachers had been given a gauge as to what could be achievable this school year, maybe we could have saved ourselves so much teacher exhaustion and burnout.
Additionally, if the district had the foresight to anticipate the mental health challenges our students would be facing, we could have provided our schools with more behavioral support. The pandemic had a disproportionate impact on low-income and minority families. The social, emotional, and academic needs of these students may warrant additional resources.
As a district, we should be intentional about how and where we are allocating resources. We cannot employ a one-size-fits-all solution. As a School Board member, I would like to reach out to other school districts and share best practices. We don’t need to solve this problem on our own. There are lots of districts facing similar challenges!
Adam Burks: I think the school board should be questioning the administration on what their plan of action will be to recover the learning loss of our students, especially in our critical learning group of K-2, as a result of the COVID pandemic.
I know as a parent; I don’t expect my child to recover 2-years of school during the first year back in seat. What I do expect is that there is a plan of action on how we will provide our educators the tools and resources to catch up on this learning loss. I see our educators bending over backwards trying their best to catch these students up so they all succeed and are prepared for the next grade.
I believe the School Board should be exploring options on specific programing during the summer session that would focus on learning loss. I think the board should be directing more financial resources from our ESSER funds to compensate educators for working after-hours, or during the summer, for specific programs that are directed for learning loss for all age groups.