The four candidates for Columbia School Board have talked about a range of issues in public forums held in this campaign season. Coverage of those forums may be found online at columbiamissourian.com.
We also asked them a series of questions and asked that they cap their answers at about 250 words. Here is how they responded (in ballot order) to the following question:
Q: What are specific ways the district can better support and prepare students for life after graduation, considering they come from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds?
Suzette Waters: The district just partnered with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Chamber on a program called Show Me Careers. Educators will visit area businesses, from manufacturing and technology to healthcare, and learn what skills are needed in the workforce. They will then develop curricula to train students in those areas so they graduate career-ready or on a path to fill a need in the workforce. The Career Center offers many avenues to students to pursue career paths.
The dual-credit agreement with MACC (Moberly Area Community College) offers many students the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school, which gets them closer to a college degree at a fraction of the cost. AP courses also provide a way for students to earn three to five college credits for only $100 per test.
Being life-ready after graduation is more than securing a career, however. It is important that students are taught basic skills like managing money, sending a professional email, going through the interview process and submitting online applications.
Blake Willoughby: The best way the district can best prepare students for life after graduation is by four major avenues:
1. Continuing to support and grow our Social Emotional Learning programming — this work assists our students in being mentally and emotionally able to handle difficult moments and their experiences in a way that prepares them on a holistic level as an adult.
2. Addressing academics and ensuring our students are achieving the best.
3. Continuing to support and grow our Career-Technical Education — allowing students to receive certificates in trade skills that can assist with attaining employment immediately outside of school in a high-wage position.
4. Continuing to support and grow our College 2.0 programming that is allowing students to graduate from CPS with a high school diploma and associate degree — decreasing any student loan debt accrued by our students and helping our students attain their associate degrees at the same time, which markets the better for employment.
Andrea Lisenby: One of the greatest tools at CPS is the Columbia Area Career Center. High school students have access to a variety of courses, and it’s exciting to see the plans for renovating and expanding our Career Center to better meet the needs of today’s workforce.
I have met with employers to learn more about the specific needs of our mid-Missouri community. They indicate we need more qualified candidates in the skilled labor fields, and I would like to see our Course Catalog pivot and expand to meet those needs.
What I’m hearing from parents and teachers alike, is the need to bring back student accountability. Students who feel connected to one another are more likely to take responsibility for their actions and behavior. The most accurate predictor of academic achievement is parent engagement, not socioeconomic status. When parents/caregivers are engaged, the student is much more likely to succeed.
As a district, we strive for 100% parent-teacher conference attendance. I would like to seek out ways other similar districts successfully support parent engagement. Finally, I would like to see more options for advanced courses, especially at the middle school level.
Adam Burks: The purpose of CPS is to be a valuable asset for our community by preparing our children so that they will be competitive in an ever-changing, unpredictable world. First, it starts with the Board of Education ensuring that the proper leadership and direction is provided to the administrators ensuring that correct decisions are being made that align with the Mission/Vision/Purpose of CPS.
Once the proper direction has been given by the BOE, then ensuring that CPS offers a district curriculum that aligns with the Mission/Vision/Purpose. This should represent the core education areas (English, math, science, social studies), where we have a little room for improvement as a district.
I would like to see our Board of Education placing more focus on our elementary school curriculum to improve our weaknesses to ensure students are prepared for middle school. As a district, we struggle with the fundamentals in K-5, making it difficult for those entering middle school to succeed. This has a direct impact on entering high school and if the student will excel or not, including our dropout rate, which is 2.4% — 67% higher than state average of 1.6% for 2020-2021.