The four candidates for Columbia School Board have talked about a range of issues in public forums held this campaign season. Coverage of those forums may be found online at columbiamissourian.com.
We also asked them a series of questions and asked that they cap their answers at about 250 words. Here is how they responded (in ballot order) to the following question:
Q: All candidates in this race are white, entering a space where race and equity education are debated topics. As a member of the board, how would you address the range of parent concerns around these issues?
Suzette Waters: To me the word equity is a synonym for fairness. I know I am coming from a lived experience that is different from many of our CPS families, which is why it has been so important to me to meet with dozens of parents, educators and community leaders to learn other perspectives and discuss solutions.
I am proud to have a “pro-equity” rating from the Missouri Equity in Education Partnership because it reflects my commitment to advocating for all children, not just my own or the ones like mine.
I believe in the greatness of every child and I support a learning environment that promotes academic progress at all levels of achievement. Every child has the right and the ability to learn, and that should be at the heart of every conversation and every classroom.
Blake Willoughby: Though seeking to continue in my position on the board as a young white male, I have worked extensively within equity lens and trainings.
Prior to moving to Columbia in 2016, I was the assistant artistic director for Mosaic Theatre Company in Auburn, Alabama, where we created new pieces of theater around equity. Between 2016-2020, I was an associate director for the Center of Applied Theatre & Drama Research at MU. I led our Interactive Theatre Troupe where we worked with staff and students to discuss topics on equity.
Currently, I teach future K-12 educators on how to be culturally competent in their teaching practices. I also received my certification as an equity trainer in May 2021. All of these experiences inform my lens to look at the various topics of discussion that the board will engage in.
I also believe my decision-making on the board shows I’ve been looking at equity concerns when voting about mode of schooling and how this would impact working single-guardian households. My perspective of being an adult that did not receive the necessary special education services I needed in school for ADHD informs my lens on how lack of resources impacts students’ lives.
Andrea Lisenby: It’s important that we have open and honest discussions about race and equity. School Board members are elected by the community. In order to best represent the entire Columbia community, it’s my responsibility to engage with the entire community.
I’ve always placed great value on the impact mentors have had in my life. While I have mentors of color, I would like to grow more in this area. I have long been involved with Granny’s House and other nonprofit and volunteer organizations. Participating in community activities (outside of CPS) is another way I would like to further engage.
The best way to address the range of parent concerns is to first listen and learn. I would like to have face-to-face conversations with parents, so we can work together to make sure each child is being challenged and receiving a high-quality education. The needs of one student don’t necessarily match the needs of another.
Likewise, the needs of one classroom may not match those of another. The needs of each school in our district are unique. I would like to see our School Board ensure resources are allocated accordingly.
Adam Burks: First and foremost, open lines of communication with the community will be the key to success regardless of anyone’s background. This communication line needs to ensure that all members of the district are listening, learning and giving feedback to each other.
While working on repairing the communication with our community, we are also ensuring that all students, regardless of their background or ability, have the same rights and access to a free public education. This means that the Board of Education provides the schools with the tools and resources they need to meet our achievement goals set by the district.
As a board candidate I am making the promise, since day one, that ALL students will be the priority in my decision-making process. I can’t stress enough that public education systems exist to ensure that we provide a quality education to anyone that walks into a CPS building.
It does not matter what your background or ability is, we all need to work together to find the rock star in each student. I also want a parent to feel they can talk with a board member, school administrator or staff member and feel like they have been heard.