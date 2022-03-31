The four candidates for Columbia School Board have talked about a range of issues in public forums held in this campaign season. Coverage of those forums may be found online at columbiamissourian.com.
We also asked them a series of questions and asked that they cap their answers at about 250 words. Here is how they responded (in ballot order) to the following question:
Q: In February, four students asked the Columbia School Board to install metal detectors and increase safety measures to prevent gun violence in schools. What action would you take to address student concerns about school safety?
Suzette Waters: I agree with the students that no one should have to come to school and be afraid for their life. Safe gun storage is a minimal first step in protecting our community from gun violence and is something CPS can educate parents about on a district-wide level. A 24/7 anonymous reporting platform is also essential to making building administrators aware of possible dangers.
Blake Willoughby: After that board meeting, I quickly talked with our assistant superintendent of secondary education, Dr. Helen Porter. She shared she planned to schedule a time to meet with the students and get more information about their concerns. I asked if she could share all the improvements we have made to our schools in response to safety, which she shared that she planned to.
As a board member, that is what is important. We collaborate with the superintendent and district administration to address concerns that are raised. The board approves or denies proposals, recommendations and plans, but it is in collaboration with the professionals and allowing our professional district administration to do their jobs that we are able to best address when concerns are raised like the ones provided during the February board meeting.
Andrea Lisenby: Implementing metal detectors in schools is a controversial and complex topic. Evidence shows metal detectors are not necessarily effective at detecting weapons and decreasing violence. For example, a 2017 study showed that airports (where metal detectors are used frequently) averaged an 80% fail rate in detecting weapons. Also, they require staff to be trained in running them properly, and they need to exist at every building entrance.
In this day and age where school shootings are on the rise, metal detectors do provide a visual deterrent for bringing weapons into the buildings. There are also unintended consequences of installing metal detectors. Oftentimes students in schools with metal detectors will perceive violence and feel unsafe. Honestly, I need to learn more about the pros and cons, as well as alternative solutions, before I can effectively and completely answer this question.
Adam Burks: First, I would want to listen to the students about their experiences. Once the students have had the opportunity to tell me what their experiences are, I would want to work alongside them on what the proper course of actions should be. I totally agree that CPS should have Stop the Bleed kits throughout the campus. I am a Stop the Bleed instructor and believe this program can provide benefits to any organization when implemented.
Second, I would want to discuss the options of safety measures for the district. As of now, I am not a fan of metal detectors in the schools. I believe this is one step of the prevention process and would require resources to manage that would take from other critical areas that need support.
I would like to continue with our district long-range facilities plan on enhancing security measures throughout all districts, and putting staffing in the proper buildings to reduce violence in our schools. I believe our SRO (student resource officer) program also has the ability to be expanded to help provide a better layer of protection than just metal detectors, and would be a better use of taxpayer dollars.