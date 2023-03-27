The Missourian asked the seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey. The election is April 4. Responses are in ballot order and were capped at 250 words.
Here are their unedited responses to the following question:
As a board member, how would you support parents?
Paul Harper: I will support and encourage every parent's involvement in our schools, especially parents of special education students who have fewer opportunities to be involved in their children's classes and schools relative to parents of other children.
We also need to recognize that students are the primary constituents of our school district. If we are going to ratify and enact any so-called "Parents Bill of Rights", then we must also ratify and enact a Children's Bill of Rights and define a framework for holding the inevitable tensions between these two groups.
John Potter: Advocate and vote to support their needs and concerns.
Chris Horn: One of the responsibilities of the board is to serve as a liaison between the community (our parents included) and the district, and the board must find ways to incorporate proactive, meaningful engagement into our governance. Also, the board and district must remember that CPS will be a part of our kids lives for a time and parents are a part of our kids lives forever. Doing so will better reinforce the partnership both CPS and parents desire.
John Lyman: Again, I would listen. Our teachers are with their students for 6-8 hours a day, they're going to know, or be able to figure out how individual students are going to learn, and what they need to succeed. Parents are with their students for the remainder of that time and are potentially the best resource for helping teachers figure that out. This collaboration is crucial to student success. I would also advocate for our students’ parents and families at the district office. If there are things that parents aren't feeling their students are getting, as a board member, I would help find them the resources available to help. I would also follow up, until there was satisfactory resolution. Preparing ALL our students for life, is a group project, and their parents play a vital role in that.
April Ferrao: I would make myself available to parents and students through visits to various PTSA/PTO meetings, frequent visits to buildings as well as hosting office hours, and being available to concerned parents through text, email and in person meetings if needed. There may be issues parents bring as a concern that are not primarily under board control, but that does not prevent us from providing them resources, or listening to their concerns to help us inform future decisions. As a board, we could/should include student and parent voices in major change decisions and think critically about feedback received. We should not ask for parent/student input if we are not willing to listen and adjust based on overwhelming feedback.
Chuck Basye: Treat all parents with dignity and respect. That is not happening now. The present board of education treats conservative parents like crap. The record is pretty clear. That needs to stop immediately.