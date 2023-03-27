The Missourian asked the seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey. The election is April 4. Responses are in ballot order and were capped at 250 words.
Here are their unedited responses to the following question:
As a board member, how would you support teachers?
Paul Harper: The heart of every school district is its teachers. School districts fail when the Board, administration, and educators do not have a strong working relationship. I believe in ensuring that our educators have a voice in how the district functions, not just around contract negotiation time but year-round. I believe that Board members need to be available to everyone in the community, including the teachers.
It is the responsibility of Board members to listen and interact with the community they serve, not just in formally in meetings, but informally in and around the schools. If Board members only interact with the district and its teachers in Board and committee meetings, then they are making decisions in a vacuum and are not doing their best for the district.
Our district has great teachers. Our focus should be in providing teachers with the policies and resources that aid them in ensuring student success. I will work to ensure that teachers have these resources, and will work to reduce bureaucratic impediments to successful learning.
Additionally, as the fifth largest district in Missouri, we need to be a competitive employer not just regionally but statewide, and need to be competitive in not just pay.
John Potter: Listen, learn and advocate for them.
Chris Horn: I have always and will continue to support our educators. Everything we do as a system is in furtherance of supporting our kids and our teachers. The board must ensure that we can provide the professional development, hourly support staff, administrative support, salaries and benefits, and work environments that teachers need and want. We must do this in a fiscally responsible, sustainable way. When done well, we can continue to recruit and retain our high quality teachers.
James Gordon: I support the rights of our educators to bargain with our school district for tenable working conditions aligned with their highest vocational calling: To teach and support the learning, self-determination and empowerment of each of their students. I also expect our school district to engage in these negotiations in good faith.
John Lyman: I would actively listen to them. I think that's something that the district has gotten away from ... active listening. Our teachers are our front-line workers. They are with our students every day. They see their struggles in the classroom, and they hear about their struggles at home. The district's job is to prepare ALL our students for life, and our teachers are one of the district's greatest resources in making sure that is happening.
As a board member, I would be proactive in my methods to listening. I would seek out teachers and administrators willing to talk (I'm sure there are several!), I would look for patterns, I would help them come up with solutions, and if necessary, take those to the district office for district-wide consideration. In order to move forward, we've got to do it together, and teachers must play a more direct role in districts decision making.
April Ferrao: One of the main functions of a school board is to set board policy. Currently there are 26 board policies the curriculum audit reviewed that address personnel and instruction. 58% of those policies have not been touched in more than 5 years with 27% of them being more than 20 years old. These policies clearly need to be reviewed and perhaps rewritten. Because they directly involve staff and teachers I would like to see these groups included in those conversations so the board has a concrete understanding on how policy change will impact the day to day operation within the classroom.
As observed in the recent curriculum audit, “The disconnect between Aslin (Central Office) and buildings is real”. Including input from those charged with implementing the policies is the first step to provide better support for teachers. It is also critical to develop plans to recruit and retain teachers, as there is a nationwide teacher shortage. Our budget needs to reflect this commitment.
Chuck Basye: Two recent member surveys from the MSTA and NEA show teachers are unhappy due to a lack of discipline in the classroom and little support from administrators. The teachers should be supported by cracking down on students who don’t want to learn and allow the children who want to learn to benefit from an better educational environment.