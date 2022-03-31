The four candidates for Columbia School Board have talked about a range of issues in public forums held in this campaign season. Coverage of those forums may be found online at columbiamissourian.com.
We also asked them a series of questions and asked that they cap their answers at about 250 words. Here is how they responded (in ballot order) to the following question:
Q: Recently, the district and the teachers’ union reached a tentative agreement to increase starting teacher pay to better recruit and retain teachers. If elected to the board, what steps would you take to keep current teachers in the district?
Suzette Waters: I have yet to meet a teacher who got into the profession for the money. A living wage is a minimal show of appreciation for the work our teachers do every day. I have talked to dozens of teachers and have learned that a critical piece of their job satisfaction is being respected as professionals and being trusted to be competent.
Again, the board’s only direct report is the superintendent, but the culture of respect starts at the top. Building principals play a big role in supporting their teachers, so it makes sense to me that we would ask principals in buildings with good teacher retention what they are doing to support their teachers.
We can ask teachers what supports have been helpful and what more could be done. Mentoring is important for new teachers. In years past, CPS had a partnership with MU called the Fellows program that supported new teachers by pairing them with mentors in their buildings. That program is no longer being funded, but the need for regular mentoring of new teachers remains critical.
Blake Willoughby: We collaborate with the district administration to continue working toward rebuilding our district culture, ensure buildings are providing a healthy work environment, and we celebrate the phenomenal work our professional educators and staff are doing to develop critically thinking and actively engaged citizens of our city, county, state and nation.
Dr. Yearwood and I have discussed his vision for this many times. I have shared my ideas and agreement with his wants to ensure that we have a strong onboarding process, help new staff create connections and ensure that our staff know that we are a team that supports each other.
If reelected, I will continue to work with Dr. Yearwood to provide advice and help refine the approaches he takes to operationalize our goal of increasing our attraction and retention of high-quality staff.
Andrea Lisenby: The best way to find solutions to teacher retention and recruitment is to talk with teachers. I’ve spoken with nearly 75 Columbia teachers over the past few months. Of course, salary is among the top factors, but it’s not the only one. I am in full support of increasing the starting teacher salary, as well as raising existing salaries. Teachers are asking for more affordable benefits. It costs approximately $1,000 per month for health insurance for a family.
Teachers are also asking for better communication from the district, as well as options for the discipline challenges in their classrooms. While all of these requests are valid, they cannot be met immediately. Communicating what the district is working on would go a long way in diffusing the angst among teachers. I strongly believe in transparency. Let’s ask for teacher feedback. Let’s be open and honest about what we can offer and how long it will take to get there.
Adam Burks: The approval of the new starting pay for educators is one of the many building blocks to enhancing the district’s Recruitment & Retention program for CPS educators. This is the second largest pay increase for starting teachers since 2016 and this market adjustment will help make CPS more attractive to first-year teachers. Even though noncertified staffing is not part of this agreement, the administration informed the community during the March 2022 board meeting that pay increases would also be seen in hourly wages across the board as well.
If elected to the board, I would make sure that the district’s salary model is benchmarked on a more regular basis to ensure that CPS maintains competitiveness in the market, not just for entry level teachers, but our educators that have been dedicated and with the district for more than a year. This would be a key component of the Recruitment and Retention program for the district.
I feel that in our ever-changing market, CPS can’t lag in this category, and we have to excel each year. Retaining our educators should be a metric the board reviews on a regular basis and examines why educators choose to leave for other districts.