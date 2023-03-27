The Missourian asked the seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey. The election is April 4. Responses are in ballot order and were capped at 250 words.
Here are their unedited responses to the following question:
To what extent do you think programs and discussions fostering diversity, equity and inclusion among students should be a part of the district’s mandate?
Paul Harper: The school district must ensure that ALL students are supported in every way we can. Every educator knows that if students do not feel safe in school, they cannot learn. If students do not feel welcome in school, they cannot learn. We need to stop any law targeting students for who they are. While we have a lot of educational options and opportunities, not all programs are accessible to all students who want those options. We need to do a better job as a school district ensuring that all students have the opportunity to succeed.
As a community, we should be working to ensure that all people are welcome in our public institutions and that our public institutions are available for all regardless of socio-economic status. As a public school board, we must support our all of our families. All of us need to ensure that our children feel safe and welcome in our schools.
John Potter: A good example of diversity and inclusion I would promote, in school is having a random process to sort kids into groups for let's say a science project. So kids can meet and interact with other students that are not in their social groups.
Another example of diversity that I would support is turning low achieving schools in to lottery/STEM schools. Inclusion is important to me especially for special needs students. Providing inclusive environments and promoting innovative ways to include all students in student activities and interaction.
Equity to me is a fair way to handle issues. The way the district uses it in the teachers Equity training with the oppression matrix, is pushing teachers out of the district. I will promote shrinking the DEI department dramatically.
Chris Horn: We need to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion until inclusion becomes the norm. A recent revelation from a special education audit shows that educators show care for historically underserved student populations by lowering expectations. This is a significant barrier to educational opportunities. Fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion helps us to better see each other for the inherent value and dignity we all posses and better understand one another's experiences.
James Gordon: Equity is not a side topic or supplemental program in CPS or any other school district.
CPS has a constitutional mandate to guarantee that every kid in our community has access to an education with equitable opportunities and equitable support. That mandate requires our school board to enact policies that stop perpetuating systemic biases and the harms and segregation that follow.
We also have a mandate to provide a quality education, and inclusion and diversity are clear signifiers of excellent quality.
Inclusive schools are excellent because every student is involved, and everyone benefits from the more immediate and impactful results when we prioritize the concerns of folks with the most at stake and the greatest barriers to access.
Diverse schools are excellent because our staff and students have a greater capacity to form meaningful bonds across their differences. That mutuality reinforces a more resilient, dynamic, sustainable and vibrant culture. The generative creativity that follows is both unimaginable and unstoppable.
All that we can ask of our students is to show up, learn and grow into their gifts and responsibility to take part in the virtuous cycle of sustaining the roots and ideals of our community.
John Lyman: Diversity, equity and inclusion is crucial to our public schools. Our community is a wonderfully, beautifully diverse place, and our district must continue to celebrate that. As a board member, I would actively look to expand these diversity celebrations. Currently the district has seven different diversity months they celebrate, and I would want to add in a few more: Arab American Heritage Month (April), Islamic Heritage Month (October) and Military Appreciation Month (May) We also must make sure that the student experience is equitable from building to building across town. The zip code our students live in should not dictate their public school experience.
As a district, we must ensure that every student, at every school, has the same great experience working towards graduation. And we must be inclusive. We cannot leave anyone out. Our neuro-diverse students, our students of color, our LGTBQIA+ students, should all be welcomed, feel safe and be included at every event in our district. In the end, they're all students, and deserve everything we can give them.
April Ferrao: In order to prepare our students for the real world, programs that foster these ideals are important. Nearly 49% of GenZ, (current 4-12th grade students) are BIPOC. In order for students to work together and be prepared for the diverse world they will graduate into, it is important that all students learn about different cultures, histories, backgrounds and be able to connect with the materials being taught.
Currently our curriculum does not reflect materials from as diverse resources as our population represents. As the recent curriculum audit noted, students connect better with learning when they can identify with the instructor or materials.In addition, fostering these discussions can provide more understanding, empathy, and help develop collaboration between different groups which will serve them well in the workforce.
Chuck Basye: All students, teachers and school employees should be treated equally. The DEI push should be eliminated completely. This district does not value any diversity of political opinions by conservative citizens whatsoever.