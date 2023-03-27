The Missourian asked the seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey. The election is April 4. Responses are in ballot order and were capped at 250 words.
Here are their unedited responses to the following question:
Public education is routinely the subject of hearings and discussions at the state Capitol. Beyond the policies and procedures mandated by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, to what extent do you think individual school districts should keep control of their curriculum and operations? As you consider this question, is there something that comes to mind?
Paul Harper: We have local control in our school district. It is the responsibility of the district to control their curriculum and operations under current law. This should remain the case. The legislature is trying to divert money to private schools.
Some things to keep in mind about private schools, they are neither transparent nor accountable to the people. Private schools do not need to follow Sunshine laws, do not need to educate all students, and do not need to show the public its financials. Private schools do not need to follow the same standards as public schools, and their students are not tested through the same statewide tests. In short, without accountability measures, these proposals are shortsighted, at best.
Here in Columbia, we should be working to improve our district, not destroy it. People move to Columbia in part because we have a good school system. The best thing that the board can do is to continue to work with our stakeholders to improve the district.
John Potter: I like local control when it comes to the district.
Chris Horn: We have policies in place that support our education experts in vetting, evaluating, and implementing appropriate curriculum. The board’s role is to continue to evaluate and update where necessary policies that effect curriculum and support our educators. The board’s role is also to partner with stakeholders in and outside of Columbia to build bridges that advance mutual understanding of district and stakeholder concerns.
James Gordon: We should trust our educators, librarians and curriculum designers to choose which books are the best fit for our current students and schools. They have the requisite academic background, the practical experience and the direct relationships to make the most informed choices in these matters.
To be clear: I’m not saying each teacher (especially those who recently entered the profession) should be granted carte blanche over their current students’ curricula. Rather, I’m saying we need to support the concerted efforts of our educational staff to adapt and converge their curricula because this is how they maintain ownership over a significant component of their working conditions.
We also want students and educators to share openly with their families and friends about everything they are reading, learning and teaching without fear of retribution. That’s not how we help students develop their lifelong love of learning. That’s not how we appreciate our teachers.
And that’s why our students, educators, librarians and curriculum designers need a school board that will stand with them and speak out against these anti-literacy policies and call out fear-mongering politicians.
John Lyman: While I think it is important for the State and DESE to help guide individual school districts in what is being taught, it should be left up to the individual districts to determine how it is being taught. Each community is going to have a different population, in terms of diversity, socioeconomic status, etc., and districts need to have the ability to adapt their teaching methods to those populations.
School districts are going to be able to better recognize how subjects should be taught, then a government agency. The State and DESE can certainly help guide some of that teaching, but the final say should come from the district.
Also, while the State and DESE should help set curriculum for what is being taught, they should not be in the business of saying what cannot be taught in our schools. Limiting materials, books, authors, concepts, theories, etc., only hinders our districts and teachers role of preparing ALL our students for life.
April Ferrao: I believe it is appropriate to set learning standards at the state level. This insures that when students relocate across the state, they are aligned with the same learning standards in their new community. Curriculum is how a district instructs to achieve mastery of a standard and a variety of factors will inform the best set of instructional operations for a district. Curriculum and instruction must be controlled locally, as significant variations in size, socioeconomic, racial make-up, student achievement can not be addressed by using a cookie cutter approach dictated by those not familiar with the best practices and implementations in the classroom.
Chuck Basye: The legislature is doing its job by focusing on what constituents are asking for. Educational reforms are needed and the General Assembly is acting appropriately.