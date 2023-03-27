The Missourian asked the seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey. The election is April 4. Responses are in ballot order and were capped at 250 words.
Here are their unedited responses to the following question:
Students continue to experience learning losses prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a board member, how would you work toward recovering and moving past those losses?
Paul Harper: The purpose of the board is to make all rules and regulations for the district and the governance of the district. It is the job of the board to give the educators the infrastructure they need and to ensure that bureaucratic impediments to learning are removed. It is the job as a board to listen to stakeholders — that means parents, students, teachers, and community partners — to ensure that our students have what they need to learn. All students deserve a chance to succeed.
I will work with our stakeholders to ensure that the district has the resources and the policies all students need to thrive. To do this we need a plan and need to stop making decisions on an ad hoc basis. The Board needs to task the superintendent with making a plan that includes achievable benchmarks, presenting this plan to the public, and then holding the district and the superintendent to meeting or exceeding all benchmarks in that plan.
John Potter: Use ESSER funding for after school tutoring 3 days a week with transportation home provided and longer summer school that focuses on weak spots in a students education.
Chris Horn: The board has supported the district's implementation many supports in response to the pandemic's impact on learning such as tutoring services, stipends for educators to tutor, instructional coaches for educators, and partnering with local agencies to provide additional afterschool services.
The board has also supported the district's current use of consistent academic assessments to students, teachers, parents, and administrators can better understand and monitor student learning and growth. We needed these prior to the pandemic, especially for our historically underserved students, and we will continue to progress towards achievement for all.
James Gordon: Our framing of this problem needs to be both precise and comprehensive. All CPS students experienced lost learning — opportunities — during the pandemic, and those already facing barriers to learning, including those living through precarious economic circumstances, were especially impacted.
Columbia (the community and the school district) has a responsibility to make up for these lost learning opportunities, and in this remediation we must prioritize helping those students with disproportionately negative learning outcomes.
Students who are struggling academically need extra instructional time in addition to their core instruction. This point was raised in the recent special education audit, which also emphasize that there is no effective substitute for extra instruction with a content-strong educator.
This re-balancing will require relieving educators of most of their non-instructional duties and partnering with and scaling up tutoring programs outside CPS. And this shift needs to start immediately because the longer we avoid the problem, the more compounded the negative impacts will be.
John Lyman: I'd like to revisit what we use Summer School for and move it back to worthwhile instruction. Summer school should be the district's effort to help close the achievement gaps that have been outlined in the recently released Special Education (Levenson) audit, and in DESE’s APR for the 2021-2022 school year. District administration has the tools (iReady) and reports (Levenson audit, etc.) in place to identify the students who have the greatest needs and should be using this time over the summer to help those identified.
The district should also look at using ESSER funds for transportation, for before and after school tutoring for students who need it. High quality tutoring, from our classroom teachers in our buildings would help counter those loses from the pandemic. If students need help getting into the building, or home after school, let's use the funds available to make it happen!
April Ferrao: As the recent Annual Progress Report showed, CPS students have had decreasing achievement scores even prior to the pandemic. However, it was further magnified by COVID. The curriculum audit found much of our instruction is focused on lower level cognitive activities that result in students not being prepared for higher levels of thinking which impacts overall student achievement and learning.
We need to implement mechanisms that measure the quality of learning, increase human and financial resources in our buildings with the most struggling students and support our teachers in best practices of instruction through intentional targeted professional development. As a board, we can impact these goals through development of specific and targeted policies, as suggested by the Curriculum Audit.
Chuck Basye: The students should not have been kept out of the classrooms as long as they were when all of the surrounding districts had their students back in seat. Now the children are paying the price for poor decisions made by the present school board and administration. Our children should be provided opportunities to catch up and if necessary, adequate resources should be expended to hire tutors to help catch these children up to the appropriate level.