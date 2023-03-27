The Missourian asked the seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey. The election is April 4. Responses are in ballot order and were capped at 250 words.
Here are their unedited responses to the following questions:
How important do you think it is that the school district provide mental health resources to students? Is there an area of student mental health that concerns you most?
Paul Harper: The school should be providing the supports our children need. We should be reaching out to community partners to aid our students in improving their mental health. If a child's basic needs are not met, they are unable to come to school ready to learn. We need to make sure that we have the infrastructure in place, and access to community supports, to help our children and families with any mental health issues.
John Potter: The district should provide 3rd party mental health resources. The district needs to focus on education not health care. All students mental health, concerns me.
Chris Horn: We should do our best to ensure students can achieve, and providing mental health services is one way to do that. Student mental health and behaviors were concerns prior to the pandemic and have been exacerbated by it. CPS has rightly invested in additional resources to address these concerns that impact learning. Given the wide scope of mental health and my lack of expertise, instead of an area of most concern, it is best that we try to partner with families to meet any mental health need we can.
James Gordon: Mental health is essential.
Learning requires resilience especially in navigating unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory. That resilience is conditional on students having whatever support they need to come into any of our schools ready to learn with their peers.
Along with that support, our students need to gain awareness of their unique gifts and unique challenges so they can grow into the empowered advocate for their own needs. Our students need to grow their emotional and social intelligence so that they can rely on others and be a reliable person.
Project-based learning environments and service learning environments are both great education models for students to exercise and grow these skills. We're already practicing both of these models in different pockets of CPS, but we could offer more opportunities especially to those students struggling with behavior issues in more traditional learning environments.
Measuring student achievement in these "soft skills" areas is more subjective and, therefore, not easily adapted to the standardized quantitative grading rubrics we're used to. However, the lessons will serve those students well over a lifetime.
Our world doesn't need more socially maladapted math geniuses.
We need more socially responsible, culturally competent, cognitively adaptable, curious, kind and confident people.
John Lyman: Right now, our schools are set up to be reactive to mental health issues, when they should be more proactive. We need more in-building mental health professionals, especially in our middle and high schools, who are trained and ready to identify and help our students in need. A safe classroom is a learning classroom. That not only includes the physical safety of teachers and students, but also their mental fitness. If a student is having issues, either in classroom or at home, that is impacting their mental health, the school must be able to help the student find the resources they need to stay safe and be successful. But again, we must be proactive in this approach. We cannot wait for a problem to present itself, and as a board member I would push the board to direct the district to this effort
April Ferrao: I think it is very important that our district provides this to students. Our community does not have the available resources that children need. Many families are on wait lists of 6+ months to get their child the help they need. While not the primary function of schools, in order for students to be ready to learn, their most basic needs must first be met. This includes not only food insecurity, but mental health challenges. I am particularly concerned about anxiety and depression that our students experience. 1 in 5 students in America deal with mental health, meaning 3500+ of CPS students likely experience mental health issues at some point in time. It is imperative that we have the skilled people and resources to help our students be ready to learn and provide them the support they need to be successful in life.
Chuck Basye: The school district is and should continue to provide mental health services when needed, and the district should be communicating with parents and guardians if services are provided. The district should stop pushing a social agenda on our children and focus on improving academic performance.