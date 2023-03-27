The Missourian asked the seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey. The election is April 4. Responses are in ballot order and were capped at 250 words.
Here are their unedited responses to the following question:
As a board member, how would you support special education students and their families?
Paul Harper: One of the changes I have advocated for is a parent advisory committee for special education. A parent advisory committee is a group to provide input into the operations and management of the district. The purpose of the committee is to address systemic issues rather than individual ones. While the parents advisory committee should be constituted as an official standing committee of the board, it should not be district driven. Rather, this committee should be made exclusively of parents and be completely parent driven.
The parent advisory committee can offer solutions to issues that matter to the students and parents, assisting the district in making decisions related to special education programs and services. To benefit the student achievement, the parent advisory committee would provide direct input, advice, and guidance to the superintendent and the board on policies, programs and practices, emerging issues, and improving district culture. A parents advisory committee can help identify unmet needs and improve outcomes for the students.
John Potter: Listen, learn, and strategize with stakeholders. Vote for and advocate for their best interests and supporting initiatives.
Chris Horn: The DEI and parental support responses apply here as well. As a board and a district, we have the responsibility of serving and supporting all of our students and parents well. The district is focused on continuously improving, especially in how we serve our historically underserved students, and the board should govern in a manner that expects and supports this continuous improvement.
James Gordon: First, we need to reckon with the reality that CPS has not always fulfilled its mandate to provide an equitable and quality education to special education students.
Next, we need special education parents and families to be involved in our schools. Compliance with regulations, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), is an important measure of how well we’re doing this work. However, compliance isn’t the goal. The goal is community and the collective thriving that comes from that.
Also, we can’t continue treating special education as a monolithic academic category. We are talking about students with several, often intersecting identities who have a wide variety needs that often overlap.
Educational theory and practice is in the midst of a paradigm shift in how we understand and respond to the needs of special education students. This shift is consistent with more general social and political trends, including a growing awareness and acceptance of neurodivergence and the integration of the wisdom and frameworks of the disability justice movement.
CPS and our broader community would gain a lot simply by raising awareness about the history and power of the disability justice movement. I hope any such efforts would be lead by the adults who are part of the disabled community here in Columbia.
Members of the school board should also have regular conversations with professors and researchers at Columbia’s multiple institutions of higher learning. Tapping into their expertise will help us respond more proactively to this dynamic area of education policy.
John Lyman: We’re on repeat here ... but listening! The success of our neuro-diverse students is absolutely impacted by the district listening to, and working with, their families and advocates. Our teachers are professional educators, they know how to teach. The families and advocates of our neuro-diverse are going to have a much greater understanding of methods to help their students learn and succeed. Collaboration between teachers and our neuro-diverse students families and advocates is essential to preparing these students for life.
As a school board member, I would ask the board office to establish a NeuroDiversity Advisory Panel, and fill it with teachers, in-building administrators, professionals from the University of Missouri (Thompson Center), and other local advocates. This part of the group project, we cannot fail.
April Ferrao: I believe this community of parents can provide valuable insight in to improvements that could be made at the district level to provide a more inclusive environment with high expectations and opportunities for all these students. Creating a parent advisory board, that includes special education families, can act as a bridge to create a more inclusive environment while also including representation from other families that may include but not be limited to: free and reduced lunch students, English learners, gifted students as well. Creating a diverse parent advisory board can be one of many steps to provide a more inclusive learning environment for all students.
Chuck Basye: As a Missouri state representative from 2014-2022 I established a record as a champion for disabled children and sponsored and supported a wide variety of legislation that empowered children with disabilities and their parents. I will continue to advocate for special education students and their families.