On April 5, Columbia Public Schools will ask voters to approve a school bond issue to fund construction of two elementary schools, renovations to the Columbia Area Career Center and other capital improvements without increasing taxes.
The $80 million bond issue will be issued in two $40 million increments, one in 2022 and the other in 2024. It is part of a 10-year plan to address current and predicted growth in the district; 1,000 more students are projected to enroll in the next five years. A 57% majority is needed to pass the bond issue in the municipal election.
What is a school bond issue?
Bond issues are basically the way government entities get loans. The state does not fund major construction projects, technology or other infrastructure. When a school district wants to raise money for capital projects, it places a question on the ballot asking voters to approve or deny additional proposed spending.
Funds from bond issues may only be used for new construction, renovating existing facilities, technology and buying equipment. By contrast, tax levies may be used to pay for operating expenses and services. This bond issue will not increase the tax rate.
How have school bonds been used before?
In the past 10 years, Columbia voters have approved every school bond issue put before them. The largest, in 2010, was for $120 million. The district combined it with $18 million of leftover bonds from 2007 and funded the construction of Battle High School among other projects.
The Missourian collected data on how the district spent school bond issue funds and broke it into six categories: new facilities; infrastructure/additions; technology; transportation; accessibility; and bond fees. Data came from Columbia Public Schools and/or Missourian reporting.
How will the money be used in 2022 and 2024?
The largest allocation of funds in the school bond issue will go toward the creation of two elementary schools, one to be located on the John Warner Middle School campus and another whose location has yet to be decided. Also, $15 million will be used for improvements to the Career Center.
The rest of the money will be used for an addition to Battle Elementary School; enhancements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act; facility maintenance and improvements such as HVAC, roofs and tuckpointing; technology infrastructure; and safety and security enhancements, including the addition of single-point entry vestibules for schools that don’t have them.