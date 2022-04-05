Why run for School Board? Past board members, superintendents weigh in.

When former Columbia School Board member Karla Williams watches board meetings at her home in Lee’s Summit, she doesn’t feel like she’s missing out.
“They’ve shown some of the school board meetings on TV, and I’m like, ‘I am so glad I’m not there!’” she said.
Williams, formerly DeSpain, had an overall positive experience during her years on the Columbia board, from 2001 to 2010. But she acknowledged public education is much more polarized now.
In recent years, school board meetings across the country have become tense and uncertain in many places. Parent and community anger, especially around decisions related to COVID-19, has erupted into outbursts, threats and even police intervention. For a special report in February, Reuters found 220 examples of board intimidation in 15 states.
In Columbia, where voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect two board members and decide the fate of an $80 million school bond issue, the worst of public anger has vented into vitriolic social media comments and harassing or threatening emails. Strangers have shown up at board members’ homes. At meetings, there have been instances of attendees swearing at board members and other speakers.
So why would anyone want to run for a school board?
Peter Stiepleman, who was Columbia Public Schools superintendent from 2014 to 2021, ticked off several reasons.
“They love their community, and they still believe in a representative form of local governance. They believe in a specific cause or are driven by some type of political ideology,” he said. “Some see it as a jumping-off point for a future career in politics.”
Stiepleman was among several former superintendents, former or outgoing board members and the leader of a state schools association who weighed in on why someone would seek the three-year, unpaid seat.
“I believe that school boards of education are about the closest thing we have to true democracy in our country,” said Chris Belcher, who was superintendent from 2009 to 2014.
Anger and the pandemicStiepleman said much of the anger seen now in the Columbia district has its roots in the board’s decision to start the 2020-2021 school year virtually.
“That’s when families really began to protest, and there were clear divisions on what is the school’s job, what is one’s personal responsibility, what is considered safe, who do you listen to,” he said.
In October 2020, the state’s Joint Commission on Education held a nearly six-hour-long hearing in Columbia, rather than at the Capitol. Community members, some of whom were invited by Republican lawmakers, testified about difficulties with virtual learning and called for public schools to open back up.
The fact that many private schools were in-seat at the time led to some parents saying they supported vouchers to attend them.
“The only way that I can describe what happened was a public execution of public education,” Stiepleman recalled.
As the pandemic wore on and tensions increased, Stiepleman’s concern for his and the board’s safety grew. He said the district hired private security to regularly drive by the homes of board members for a few months, and he personally felt threatened. He cited one incident in which someone went to a board member’s home to photograph their license plate. It wasn’t the only time, he said.
Darin Preis, who served on the Columbia School Board from 2005 to 2008 and again from 2011 to 2018, thinks current anger toward school boards comes from something larger than the pandemic.
Societal change makes some people uncomfortable, Preis said. He thinks the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement stepped up social activism. For some people, anger and activism go hand in hand. The overall climate has become more stressed.
Board members hearing complaints from unhappy parents isn’t new, Preis said, but board members regularly feeling unsafe may be. His experience with upset community members meant receiving steely looks in the grocery store, not threats online, he said.
“We saw parents who were upset or that disagreed,” Preis said, “but I never saw the level of disrespect and childishness that we’re seeing today.”
The call to public servicePeople are often drawn to school board service because they are dedicated to their communities and love public education. Belcher, who preceded Stiepleman as superintendent and led the Kearney R-I School District in northwestern Missouri for four years before that, said in his experience that people always ran for the right reasons.
“In my time, I didn’t have anyone that really ran on an ax-grinding issue of wanting to just come in and change something,” he said. With the large time commitment the role demands, he said, people who ran were prepared to dedicate themselves to the job.
Columbia is the kind of community people like to be involved in, Belcher said, and the kinds of people who want to serve on either a board committee or the board itself often have children or grandchildren in the district and want to help chart its direction.
Della Streaty-Wilhoit, whose term on the Columbia School Board expires Tuesday, said the past two years have shown the importance of local participation. People are starting to see that decisions made at the local level have a real impact on their daily lives, and they want to have a hand in that.
Jan Mees, who served on the board from 2007 to 2019 and was its president for four years, thinks people run because almost everyone has experience with public education; either they went to public school growing up or have been affected by it in some resonating way.
“Right off the bat, almost everybody has skin in the game,” Mees said.
Running with a political agenda
Although some candidates base their runs on general community service, others join the campaign trail with political motivations.
State and national lawmakers are pushing to politicize school board and other municipal elections through legislation that would require candidates to list their party affiliations on the ballot. Although such legislation — proposed in Missouri by State Rep. Bruce Sassmann, R-Bland — has not been passed here, some areas are seeing the effects of the national conversation.
Karla Williams, who was president for two years during her decade on the Columbia board, said some candidates in Lee’s Summit are choosing to identify with political parties. “I don’t think that has any place in a school board election, to be honest,” she said.
Williams thinks that some candidates see the seat as a starting point to run for higher office.
“I don’t like that viewpoint, because you’re not there to do the job you’re elected to do,” she said.
Stiepleman said there’s a difference between campaigns that focus on specific agendas and those that focus on all students. He said the difference is “not unique to Columbia” and people run for these reasons all over the country.
Single-issue candidates
Some candidates select one main issue to run on, and it can vary whether they stick to that when elected.
When Preis first ran for the board, he did it because he “wanted to help make the world a better place.” As then-director of the Missouri Head Start State Collaboration Office, Preis ran mainly on expanding opportunities for young children in early learning and school readiness.
In time, however, he learned that his work with early childhood programs was a fraction of his role as a board member.
“It’s not a good idea do go into school board service with one issue like that,” Preis said. “I learned that along the way.”
Belcher doesn’t think the majority of board candidates run on only one issue, but he said he’s concerned single-issue candidates may make boards more politicized in the future. He hopes Columbia can keep “sincere” board members who come in with an open mind and make decisions for the benefit of students and families.
Once a district loses its reputation — if the quality of its education or the commitment of its board declines, for example — the whole community suffers, he said.
“People need to understand how fragile the school system is,” Belcher said. “If you don’t have a good group of people willing to run for board and serve ... how quickly that can erode the system.”
Missouri board electionsMany Missouri board elections take place during municipal elections, such as Tuesday’s, rather than primaries to keep them from being politicized, said Melissa Randol, executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association. She thinks board members should focus on children’s futures, not partisan politics.
The association doesn’t track how many candidates run for school board from year to year. However, the number of times incumbent board members have been challenged has gone up. In 2019, 39% of incumbent seats were unopposed; in 2021, that number dropped to 24%, according to Ballotpedia.
Randol said it might feel like more people are running for school boards because of the publicity around the elections.
Mees, who was also a regional representative and state officer with the Missouri School Boards’ Association, said she has observed an increase in school board opposition candidates from friends of hers who are incumbents in other communities.
“I was shocked that all of my friends who had never had opponents when they ran in their communities (suddenly said), ‘Oh my gosh, there’s slates of four and five people trying to unseat sitting school boards,’” Mees said.
‘An emotional business’
Streaty-Wilhoit thinks the past two years have been an eye-opener that caused people to pay more attention to school boards. She said she understands that parents who say hateful things to the board want to protect their children.
Ultimately, she hopes that people run for the same reason she did: to give back to the community.
“When I ran for the School Board and won, I embraced my children, my scholars. I wanted to keep them safe. I took this job seriously, very much so,” Streaty-Wilhoit said.
Belcher called public education an emotional business.
“You have parents sending you their most valuable possession to your school every day,” he said. “Until you’re a parent putting your first kid into kindergarten, I think sometimes you don’t get it.”