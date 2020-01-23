A multiday storm hit Columbia this week, leading to hazardous road conditions and school and business closures.

Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday night on its website that Friday’s classes are canceled.

“Due to inclement weather and the timing of continued snowfall, Columbia Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24,” read a banner atop the CPS website.

The wintry weather caused slick conditions on various Columbia roads. Multiple accidents were reported.

The Columbia Public Works Department initially tweeted that a section of Rock Quarry Road was temporarily closed to through traffic because of slick conditions.

A following tweet, however, asserted that Rock Quarry was not closed at any point, as crews “were able to address the issue.”

KOMU reported an expected snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches through Friday morning. This may lead to hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, put its predictions around 3 to 4 inches of snowfall for the Columbia area by Friday night.

By 9 p.m. Thursday, MoDOT reported a great number of Missouri’s central district roads as covered or partly covered. All of Boone County’s had “covered” status. The department urged caution to anyone embarking on night drives.

