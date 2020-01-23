A multiday storm hit Columbia this week, leading to hazardous road conditions and school and business closures.
Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday night on its website that Friday’s classes are canceled.
“Due to inclement weather and the timing of continued snowfall, Columbia Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24,” read a banner atop the CPS website.
Due to inclement weather and the timing of continued snowfall, Columbia Public Schools will not be in session on Friday, Jan. 24. Stay warm and safe. pic.twitter.com/KUvUyMZUKq— Michelle Baumstark (@mbaumstark) January 24, 2020
The wintry weather caused slick conditions on various Columbia roads. Multiple accidents were reported.
Road conditions across Boone County have started to deteriorate as our next round of snow moves in. The fire district is responders to vehicles crashes across the county at this time.Please stay off the roads if possible. pic.twitter.com/7EcRH03Q92— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) January 24, 2020
The Columbia Public Works Department initially tweeted that a section of Rock Quarry Road was temporarily closed to through traffic because of slick conditions.
A following tweet, however, asserted that Rock Quarry was not closed at any point, as crews “were able to address the issue.”
Update: Rock Quarry is open; and was not closed. Crews in the area were able to address the issue and decided not to close the road. Please drive with extreme caution. https://t.co/AsRcydsVa0— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) January 24, 2020
KOMU reported an expected snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches through Friday morning. This may lead to hazardous road conditions.
The National Weather Service, meanwhile, put its predictions around 3 to 4 inches of snowfall for the Columbia area by Friday night.
We've updated the forecast and the Winter Weather Advisory. The map shown here covers the additional snowfall expected from 6pm this evening through early Friday evening. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/cRavQR4MHb— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 24, 2020
By 9 p.m. Thursday, MoDOT reported a great number of Missouri’s central district roads as covered or partly covered. All of Boone County’s had “covered” status. The department urged caution to anyone embarking on night drives.
❄️🌨️🚗 Thursday 9pm Road Condition Update 🚗🌨️❄️Lots of covered roads in the northern & eastern parts of the district. Our crews will be working to clear roads throughout the night as conditions change. Please use extra caution if you have to be out and about. #midmowx pic.twitter.com/DrStJXRa0S— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) January 24, 2020