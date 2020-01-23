A multiday storm hit Columbia this week, leading to hazardous road conditions and school and business closures and delays.

Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday night on its website that Friday’s classes are canceled.

“Due to inclement weather and the timing of continued snowfall, Columbia Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24,” read a banner atop the CPS website.

Tolton Catholic High School also canceled classes.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, the University of Missouri and the UM System sent an alert that they will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m.

"Due to the winter weather and slick road conditions, University of Missouri operations for the MU campus and UM System offices will not start until 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24," the statement read. "All non-essential campus activities will not begin until that time. Officials will announce any extension of the closure in the event road or campus conditions continue to be poor.

"Because classes start at many different times, only those classes that have start times after campus opens will be in session that day. Faculty will not expect students to come to class earlier than the opening time; however, they may communicate with students about work that can be done outside of class. ...

"Links to information about how the closure will affect MU Health Care clinics, the Veterinary Health Center and other university services are posted online and will be updated as information is available."

MizzouRec was still scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Also, a number of American Airlines and United Airlines departures from Columbia Regional Airport were delayed or canceled.

The wintry weather caused slick conditions on various Columbia roads. Multiple accidents were reported.

The Columbia Public Works Department initially tweeted that a section of Rock Quarry Road was temporarily closed to through traffic because of slick conditions.

A following tweet, however, asserted that Rock Quarry was not closed at any point, as crews “were able to address the issue.”

KOMU reported an expected snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, put its predictions around 3 to 4 inches of snowfall for the Columbia area by Friday night.

By 9 p.m. Thursday, MoDOT reported a great number of Missouri’s central district roads as covered or partly covered. All of Boone County’s had “covered” status. The department urged caution to anyone embarking on night drives.

