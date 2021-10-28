Reading scary stories is a much a part of Halloween as carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating. We asked librarians at several Columbia schools for their staff picks of spooky-season books.
"Creepy Carrots!" and "Creepy Pair of Underwear!" written by Aaron Reynolds and illustrated Peter Brown
“Super silly stories fun and quick reads especially for younger students,” Andrew Crawford, media specialist at Battle Elementary School
"The Hallo-Wiener," written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey
“Oscar the dachshund gets made fun of for his costume, but when the other dogs are in trouble, he comes to the rescue. It’s a nice underdog story. (Get it?)” Lorelei Donaldson, media specialist at Blue Ridge Elementary School
“This was my favorite as a kid. It is a cute story about self-acceptance — lots of good hot dog jokes.” Andrew Crawford, Battle Elementary
"Bone Dog," written and illustrated by Eric Rohmann
“This is a very sweet story about a boy whose dog dies but comes to save him when he is harassed by some skeletons that rise from the grave. They get to have one more adventure together.” Andrew Crawford, Battle Elementary
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," written by Alvin Schwartz and originally illustrated by Stephen Gammell
“For our older elementary kids, it’s fun to read a chapter from 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.' We also put out some Goosebumps books for kids who are reading chapter books, and authors like Mary Downing Hahn and Peg Kehret tend to write books with spooky plots that they love.” Becca Besaw, media clerk at Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade elementary schools
"Ghost and Bone," by Andrew Prentice
“It’s an unexpected story about a boy who is cursed to kill things that he touches, and it turns out he can transform into a ghost. It’s a twisty-turny type book with interesting characters.” Lorelei Donaldson, media specialist at Blue Ridge Elementary School
“Took: A Ghost Story,” written by Mary Downing Hahn
“Mary Downing Hahn is know for her ghost stories, and 'Took' is one of my favorites. When Daniel’s family moves to a new house and his sister disappears, it is up to Daniel to figure out how to save her. The reader knows that a sinister witch is involved, but Daniel has to uncover the mystery clue by clue. This book is keep-you-up-at-night creepy.” Stephanie Wightman, media specialist at John Warner Middle School
“Mary Downing Hahn has been a true champ for decades now. 'Took' actually scared me as an adult. A boy doesn’t believe in a witch near his new home until she takes his sister.” Lorelei Donaldson, Blue Ridge Elementary
“Rules for Vanishing,” written by Kate Alice Marshall
“In Briar Glen, girls mysteriously vanish and Sara wants to know why. Sara pulls together a team of friends to find hidden road that leads to darkness, death, horror and hopefully answers about the missing. Kate Marshall gives the reader a front row seat in the story of a road that swallows its foot travelers one limb at a time.” Stephanie Wightman, John Warner Middle
Spooky series for older readers recommended by Annie Lee, media clerk at Smithton Middle School:
"The Haunting of Derek Stone" series, by Tony Abbott
"Weenies" series, by David Lubar
"Cirque du Freak" series, by Darren Shan
"Gone" series, by Michael Grant
