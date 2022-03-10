In 2013, education Professor James Laffey was having a conversation with Troy Sadler, then a colleague at MU. They each had ideas about incorporating video games into K-12 classroom learning.
Laffey, who has a background in technology and worked at Apple, wanted to bring the powerful advances in technology to the most challenging educational problems. Sadler wanted to use the game with middle schoolers because it was the age in which he saw less engagement in classroom learning, Laffey said.
Laffey created Mission HydroSci, a video game meant to teach students about water systems. The premise of the game is that students are on a spaceship and crash-land on an Earth-like planet. They then go through a series of missions in which they learn about the different water systems on the planet.
Laffey and Sadler, now a professor of culture, curriculum and teacher education at the University of North Carolina's School of Education, secured a $2.8 million, five-year development grant from the U.S. Department of Education to make and test the game in Missouri classrooms.
In December, Laffey and his team received an $8 million, five-year scale and sustainability grant from the Department of Education to take Mission HydroSci to the next level.
“We need to develop the game so that it can scale to more kids, more teachers, and doesn't have to have the researchers run the show to make it work,” Laffey said.
During the development phase, Mission HydroSci was tested with 13 teachers and about 800 students. During that process, Laffey noticed that teachers were struggling to teach Next Generation Science Standards to their classes. He saw an opportunity to help with individual student engagement on complicated subject matter.
“The idea of a game is to engage the kids, and to get them to individually develop knowledge and practice capabilities, and give them feedback on how well they're doing,” he said.
Teachers provided feedback on Mission HydroSci and its use in the classroom in the spring of 2018:
"While the MHS implementation ... had a number of glitches and performance issues that led to some teacher and student frustration, teachers described their students as focused, engaged and learning," according to a document summarizing and highlighting the feedback. "Teachers also noted a positive social environment during game play and that some students who typically struggle in science class did surprisingly well and even became class leaders."
One teacher in the document said she had been trying to teach a girl for two years why oceans are salty. After playing the game, the student finally understood.
“It was just so cute to see them get so excited because they learned,” the teacher noted.
Another teacher reported almost 100% student engagement in class while they played the game. The teacher also said students were keen to help each other.
“They were more eager to help and show their knowledge of like, ‘Oh, you just have to do this.’ … And so there was just a lot of excitement that came while playing the game,” the teacher said.
Laffey's aim now is to develop the game to a point where once the grant ends, the game can survive on its own. That means an update in graphics, visuals and animation in the five-year-old game. When he first started testing it, students accepted the game as being pretty close to other video games.
"Well, if they gave it to them now, they would say, 'Oh, this is a pretty old video game,'" Laffey said.
His plans also include making the game compatible with older and newer technology so it fit multiple schools' needs. A more thorough evaluation of the game will follow and involve more than 60 teachers. Sadler, who co-led the project during the first grant's run, will continue as a consultant.
Laffey said he recognizes there are a number of video games being used in classrooms, but he said he thinks Mission HydroSci stands out because it teaches students concepts. His hope is that other developers see that they can use it as a model.
He was assisted in writing the new grant by eMINTS, an outreach center based, like Laffey, in the College of Education and Human Development. An acronym for "enhancing Missouri's Instructional Networked Teaching Strategies," eMINTS will continue to work with Laffey to help the teachers understand Mission HydroSci and how to operate it.
The role of eMINTS, he said, is that "when the game goes into schools and in the classrooms, the teachers know what to do, and they have confidence that they can do well with their kids."