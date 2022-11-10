Columbia schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood stood on a podium last month before several dozen parents and others and laid out the purpose of the event: to gather input for the district's five-year plan.
To help inform the discussion, Yearwood presented a range of data, from test scores to attendance rates.
"Know your data, know your scholars," he said.
Some metrics, like ACT scores, enrollment and teacher staffing, showed strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other metrics are more stubborn, including:
- A lower attendance rate, down 18% from 2018-2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
- Poor classroom behavior, with the number of suspensions up 43% from the same time period.
- A decline in support for teachers because many paraprofessional positions remain open.
- Learning losses, with MAP scores recovering slowly but at varying rates.
As the participants in the district's World Café on Oct. 6 talked about the future of Columbia Public Schools, notes were taken and collected. Jim Hinson, a former schools administrator who is contracted to help write the five-year plan, was there, too.
“We are listening intently in relation to, ‘Are there new things that are going to be goals that are directly attributed to the pandemic?’” Hinson said in an interview earlier.
He said it is impossible to say what will be in the plan before hearing from stakeholders.
The plan — known as CSIP, for the Continuous School Improvement Plan — is the groundwork for addressing the concerns of the community and organizing the district's ambitions so it can focus its actions to meet the needs of the schools and the community.
CSIP is part of a larger accountability process for the state to ensure the quality of the more than 500 public school districts in Missouri.
After two hours of discussing what the Columbia district will look like in the near future, Yearwood thanked the parents, teachers, grandparents, coaches and other community members who volunteered their Thursday evening to be there. He reiterated the district's focus is on what is best for "our scholars," despite new challenges from exiting a pandemic.
Toward the end of his remarks, Yearwood urged the audience: "Work with us, not against us."
CSIP's purpose: transparency, accountability and action
Missouri school districts have been required to produce CSIPs as part of their accreditation process. Although the CSIP document will be only a few pages long, it will contain a list of overarching goals, each with a breakdown of progress indicators, like test scores or attendance rates.
Each goal, Hinson said, will be specific, measurable, actionable, relevant and time-bound. The overall plan will beget more detailed plans.
Columbia Public Schools' deadline for submitting its plan to the state is Dec. 31. Before that, Yearwood will present a draft to the Columbia School Board for feedback. The state will "grade" the plan and provide feedback, but once the school board finalizes the plan, it will take effect.
On the one hand, the purpose of a CSIP is to set goals and improve the district. On the other hand, it is used by the state to hold the district accountable to get better at the business of educating children.
Another purpose of the plan is to provide transparency to parents, students, teachers and others about the district's goals and direction. This was important to people participating in the World Café, many of whom were concerned about learning and developmental loss in the pandemic.
State requires recovery
While stakeholders can hold the district to its word — including at the ballot box — the state requires it. The CSIP has to be efficient enough to show results. Districts are expected not only to make the effort to improve but then to actually do so. If they don't, it can affect their state accreditation.
Accreditation of public school districts is an accountability tool for the state.
Under state law, if a district overall doesn't meet accreditation standards but a school within that district does — say, a different high school that, on its own, is meeting the standards — students might be able to transfer to that school; or they might be able to transfer to a nearby charter school, if there is one, with the home district footing the bill. Otherwise, they might be able to transfer to a district in the same or neighboring county.
Because of the pandemic, the state won't reevaluate districts for accreditation based on performance until the fall of 2024. The state board made this call because there wasn't enough reliable performance data to create growth measures.
This gives districts some time to catch up from pandemic setbacks. Recovery is driving the development of goals for Columbia's five-year plan. However, as at least one parent at the World Cafe commented: It's a whole new world now.
So, what will happen if districts are still burdened with the challenges that came out of the pandemic, such as a drop in attendance or a lack of teacher support staff?
Jocelyn Strand, the state’s improvement and accountability administrator, said it is too early to project whether the effects of the pandemic will play a role in 2024.
“I know that Missouri teachers and administrators are working hard to get their students caught up to pre-pandemic levels of performance," Strand said.
The district also gets a report card
In case CSIPs and accreditation weren't enough to boggle the mind, there is also the Missouri School Improvement Program, or MSIP.
A CSIP is a part of the MSIP, and the MSIP matters because it is a massive data-cruncher of how schools are doing. It creates and generates annual performance reports, or APRs, for school districts. They are the report cards districts get from the state.
APRs help the state with the following:
- Evaluate districts to inform accreditation.
- Allocate resources.
- Make administrative decisions.
- Provide districts with feedback.
“The state's accountability program assists the department in determining the best utilization of resources,” said Strand, who supervises MSIP. “And I'm not just talking about money but also technical assistance and those types of activities.”
Yearwood's words — "Know your data, know your scholars" — resonate in this light.
Columbia Public Schools is still collecting input through surveys, in-person events and thought exchanges and is working on drafting the five-year plan, spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. The target is to present the plan to the school board at the end of November or the beginning of December.