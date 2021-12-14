Ending the mask mandate in Columbia Public Schools came down to increased vaccine availability, according to a district letter sent to families Tuesday afternoon.
The district’s goal is to have a more detailed plan in place regarding contact tracing and changes to quarantine protocols before students return to school after winter break, spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Tuesday.
On Monday evening, the Columbia School Board voted 4-3 to no longer require masks in school buildings starting Jan. 4, the first day students return to class after winter break.
The three board members who dissented favored waiting until Feb. 14, after vaccine clinics in elementary schools were done and the two weeks had passed for the second shot to take effect.
“The Board and the district recognize that not everyone will agree with this decision,” the letter stated. “Please know that every decision is made with the health, safety and well-being of our scholars and employees in mind.”
Masks will still be required on school buses, per federal regulations.
Another key change to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan is its quarantine protocols. Only people who have tested positive for the virus or are showing symptoms will need to quarantine. Previously, students and staff who came in close contact with someone who tested positive also needed to quarantine.
The district has not fully decided how it will transition into the new quarantine protocol — for example, how people who aren’t positive or symptomatic but are mid-quarantine on Jan. 4 will know when to return to school. Also still to be decided is the fate of contact tracing and whether students’ families will still be notified if the students come in close contact with someone who has the virus in school.
The revisions will affect all students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
The fact that preschoolers are not yet able to be vaccinated was considered in the board’s decision, Baumstark said. Ultimately, the board determined all students should be on the same path.
Baumstark also said that when vaccines are made available to preschoolers, the district plans to work with Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services to make vaccine clinics available to them.
Revisions to the district’s COVID-19 plan come a week after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt ordered an end to mask mandates in schools and local public health agencies. Schmitt also sent a cease and desist letter. In August, he sued the district over the mask mandate.
The district maintains the board’s decision had nothing to do with Schmitt’s order, Baumstark said after the meeting Monday. In November, Superintendent Brian Yearwood said lifting the mask mandate was a future possibility as the vaccine became available to 5- to 11-year-olds.
Baumstark said district administrators discussed quarantines and contact tracing during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning and will continue to discuss the changes until they have a better idea how the revised procedures will work.
“We are working through all of that information to get it laid out for our families, so they understand what the changes mean and how we’ll be implementing those,” Baumstark said.
According to the district’s COVID-19 tracker early Tuesday evening, 53 students had the virus and 268 were in quarantine.
For students who want to wait until they are fully vaccinated to return to school or don’t feel comfortable attending in-person classes given the changes, Baumstark said the district offers two online, self-paced programs: CPS Online for middle and high school students and Edgenuity for elementary students.
She recommended that interested families talk with their child’s school or guidance counselor. No new programs will be added, but these resources will still be available for students.
Winter break begins next Wednesday. Masks will be required in schools, and other quarantine rules will remain in place, until Jan. 4.